Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana Toledo's avatar
Ana Toledo
4h

He has no clue that the criminals are likely using it on him, causing edema on his hands and ankles.

Write to him at whitehouse.gov and tell him to ask the Space Force for the firing logs within U.S. GPS coordinates…

Reply
Share
Neuroweapons Exposed's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed
32m

Richard, I’m sorry about the horrible torture you have to endure. I know Ana and Dr. Len are also being tortured mercilessly. Many of us speaking up are also being tortured. I wrote a misconduct complaint on a lawyer doing nothing to help my friend being charged with two ridiculous felonies. He was held down and forced antipsychotic medication that dumbed him down so he finally signed the felonies. The same day I called the jail and said I was going to file misconduct on his worthless lawyer, two military police drones followed me which you can see on You Tube- Neuroweapons Exposed @battlefordisclosurenow. Another friend was with me as they followed me. I have a good video of them. See, people are in jail being forced to sign felonies, and when they refuse they are declared incompetent. Then competent again and when they again refuse to sign the felony charges, incompetent again. This happened to my friend multiple times until he finally signed them while he was intoxicated on antipsychotic drugs. I filed a complaint of misconduct to the bar association and to governor Gavin Newsom for coercion.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture