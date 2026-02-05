Trump on the “Discombobulator”

Skip to 39:00 minutes

/

Yesterday, President Trump did an interview with “NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Llamas.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/must-watch-president-trump-discusses-powerful-sonic-weapon/

Llamas asked President Trump about the sonic weapon used during the Maduro capture. It is a microwave weapon, not a sonic weapon.

Venezuela reported over 100 guards and soldiers were killed in the US operation to capture Maduro.

Targeted Justice has clearly stated that the weapon is called a Reltron, and it is manufactured by Fisica Applied Technologies, 2700 Merced St, San Leandro, California.

Www.Fisica.com

The Titan Corp previously reported that more than 200 of these Vircator/Reltron weapons were built between 1983 and 2005. Most of these weapons are mounted on satellites and are designed to fire a rapid pulse of microwave beam energy at a precise point on the ground. The GPS coordinates are accurate to within 1/2 inch (1 centimeter). This is how the guards were disabled.

The US Navy has EA-18G Growler aircraft that carry an Electronic Warfare (EW) pod, that also contains a Reltron, except it fires in a single large pulse that destroys electronics in radar stations and missile launchers.

*This information comes from publicly-available records.

Targeted Justice has repeatedly claimed this is the same weapon that causes Havana Syndrome, and has been used illegally on thousands of civilians, worldwide.

We have the Civilian Registry of Havana Syndrome led by Dr Len Ber, MD to show that civilians are being attacked.

/

Golden Dome

Targeted Justice has serious concerns that hundreds more of these torture weapons will be placed in orbit as part of the “Golden Dome.” The proposed system is a weapon of mass destruction, which is prohibited under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. Further, it is a weapon of torture violating the Geneva Conventions, and it also violates the 1972 Convention Treaty on Satellite Liability.

/

The DEW “punching bag” attacks continue on Board Member, Richard Lighthouse.

5 February 2026, 7:53am

/

Grok talks about throttling the power output on a Reltron.

The Reltron can effectively have its power output adjusted or “throttled” up and down, primarily by varying key input parameters like the cathode voltage, post-acceleration voltage, and/or beam current.

From technical studies and simulations on Reltron devices:

RF output power increases significantly with higher cathode and post-acceleration voltages, up to a certain threshold where performance peaks before potential limits or saturation set in.

For example, simulations show output power rising from ~225 MW (at lower voltages) to ~350 MW or even ~510 MW as voltages increase (e.g., cathode from 100–300 kV, post-acceleration around 750–800 kV, with fixed beam current like 750 A), with corresponding efficiency gains (e.g., 36% to 62%).

The excitation/input pulse shape (rise/hold/fall times) also influences output, where longer stable “hold” periods sustain higher power.

These adjustments allow variable power levels in practice, though Reltrons are typically optimized for pulsed high-peak operation (hundreds of MW in short pulses, e.g., nanoseconds to microseconds) rather than continuous variable throttling like some engines.

Note: This refers to the Reltron HPM tube (developed in contexts like Titan Corp. and research papers from the 1990s–2020s), not any fictional device or unrelated tech.

/

First mention of the Reltron?

In a 2016 Physics of Plasmas paper: “In 1992, reltron was first proposed by Miller et al., and experimentally demonstrated 1 and 3 GHz devices at M/S Titan Spectron, USA.”

In conference proceedings and IEEE papers on super-reltron (an enhanced variant), the foundational work dates to 1992, with early results showing >400 MW at ~50% efficiency at 1 GHz.

A 1994 reference notes further demonstrations, building on the 1992 introduction.

SPIE proceedings (e.g., on advances in Reltron and Super-Reltron) describe it as invented by Titan in 1992.

The device is a post-accelerated modulated-beam microwave oscillator, using pulsed power systems for driving the electron beam.

/