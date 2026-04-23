True Anti-Gravity technology
What's up with the missing scientists?
https://rumble.com/v6uedyb-lecture-1-blinking-universe-and-the-nature-of-time.html?
https://rumble.com/v6uedyb-lecture-1-blinking-universe-and-the-nature-of-time.html?
\
Anti-Gravity Tech, Missing Scientists, & Targeting
Congressman Burlison has stated that Amy Eskridge was a targeted Individual. She was murdered. She suffered from gangstalking, Directed energy Weapons (DEW) and Havana Syndrome.
She was apparently working to expose anti-gravity technology, just like her father, who also worked for NASA.
Many scientists have died recently, and they seem to be connected to anti-gravity technology, plasma research and related technologies.
\
True Anti-Gravity technology
There are many methods to counteract gravity, but there is only one method to silence or cancel the gravitational force. RL provides the following:
Our entire universe literally blinks, off and on, more than 1.1 trillion cycles each second. This is what the blinking cycle looks like graphically. (1.1 THz) When our universe of matter blinks off, the universe of anti-matter blinks on. At the C point, gravity goes to zero. At the E point, rapid aging occurs.
By synchronizing an electrical signal with the C point - the gravitational force is literally canceled or silenced.
This can be done to a vehicle or an entire planet, by using harmonics of the primary signal.
\
President Trump and the White House admit they have weapons that manipulate time & space.
\
More Videos by RL:
Did you notice they are FREE?
CCx4.0, ND, NC
https://rumble.com/c/c-981517?
\
Calculate the Fundamental “Lighthouse Frequency” - One Mathematical Approach:
The anthropic principle states that observations of our physical universe should be compatible with the life (us) that observes it. Using the Anthropic Principle, we can demonstrate a “fundamental” energy with the fundamental temperature/freezing point of water, and the Boltzmann constant:
3 * 8.62E-05 eV/K * 273.15 K = 70.614 meV
\
and then convert this into a frequency using the Planck constant
70.614 meV/ (hbar * pi^4) = 1.1 THz
\
Note that pi^4 is pi^D, where D is the number of spacetime dimensions.
The full equation can be found in “Blinking Universe: Alternate Mathematical Solution” and this is an approximation. Experimental tests need to be performed to determine the precise frequency. Using the Anthropic Principle, the calculated value is approximately: 1,101,361,642,963 Hz
\
#BlinkingUniverse
\
\
More technical papers. (Yes - they are FREE. Create a free account and login to download.):
Independent.academia.edu/RichardLighthouse.
CCx4.0, ND, NC
\
*Blinking Universe, Lighthouse Frequency, & Richard Lighthouse are Registered Trademarks at the USPTO. If you want to sell this information, or use it commercially, you will need to contact Richard Lighthouse.
I like the way you explain things. Not so technical with one big word after another till you have a full sentence filled with big words.
With these technologies, these V2K agents are somehow able to manipulate everything in life, not just people, damaging plumbing and electrical wiring and dirtying the front of the house... they did this more than 6 times... 3 times with the fan, which now requires a water pump to have water. I don't know what they did, but even the water company can't do the maintenance, and I need the water pump more often. They somehow dirty the front of my house with fruit peels and all kinds of trash, and I can never find out who or WHAT did it... This is all gangstalking. But surely there's space-time technology involved too, and I was unaware of that...