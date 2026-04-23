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nobody's's avatar
nobody's
6h

I like the way you explain things. Not so technical with one big word after another till you have a full sentence filled with big words.

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Valquíria dos Santos's avatar
Valquíria dos Santos
4h

With these technologies, these V2K agents are somehow able to manipulate everything in life, not just people, damaging plumbing and electrical wiring and dirtying the front of the house... they did this more than 6 times... 3 times with the fan, which now requires a water pump to have water. I don't know what they did, but even the water company can't do the maintenance, and I need the water pump more often. They somehow dirty the front of my house with fruit peels and all kinds of trash, and I can never find out who or WHAT did it... This is all gangstalking. But surely there's space-time technology involved too, and I was unaware of that...

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