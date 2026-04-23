https://rumble.com/v6uedyb-lecture-1-blinking-universe-and-the-nature-of-time.html?

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Anti-Gravity Tech, Missing Scientists, & Targeting

Congressman Burlison has stated that Amy Eskridge was a targeted Individual. She was murdered. She suffered from gangstalking, Directed energy Weapons (DEW) and Havana Syndrome.

She was apparently working to expose anti-gravity technology, just like her father, who also worked for NASA.

Many scientists have died recently, and they seem to be connected to anti-gravity technology, plasma research and related technologies.

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True Anti-Gravity technology

There are many methods to counteract gravity, but there is only one method to silence or cancel the gravitational force. RL provides the following: