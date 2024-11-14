U.S. contractor ordered to pay millions to torture victims

How much is torture worth? A jury in Virginia has found a US defense contractor liable for its role in the torture of three Iraqi civilians at Abu Ghraib prison near Baghdad 20 years ago.

CACI was ordered to pay each of the men $3 million in compensatory damages and $11 million in punitive damages. This amount may set a legal precedent for other court cases that follow.

The victims were held in the part of the Iraqi prison where the most inhumane abuses occurred, the statement said, adding that “along with hundreds of other Iraqis tortured at Abu Ghraib, they have suffered long-standing physical and emotional effects.”

https://ccrjustice.org/AlShimari

https://www.rt.com/news/607628-us-contractor-liable-torture-iraq/

The case hinged largely on the legal definition of conspiracy, which doesn’t require an overt act but can also include cooperation with others engaging in torture, said Stjepan Meštrović, a sociology professor at Texas A&M University and expert witness in multiple courts-martial of soldiers who served at Abu Ghraib. “This ruling opens the door to future findings of responsibility based upon conspiracy to commit war crimes by civilian contractors and other adjuncts to military forces,” he said in an emailed statement.

https://theintercept.com/2024/11/12/abu-ghraib-torture-caci/

/

Targeted Justice files Motion for Reconsideration - Supreme Court

Hearing conference to be held on 6 December 2024. Case No. 24-91.

A new docket entry, "DISTRIBUTED for Conference of 12/6/2024." has been added for Targeted Justice, Incorporated, et al., Petitioners v. Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General, et al..

Supreme Court of the United States

1 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20543

Telephone: 202-479-3000

Clerk's Office: 202-479-3011

Visitor Information Line: 202-479-3030

Chief Justice John G. Roberts

Associate Justices: Clarence Thomas, Jr., Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan. Sonia Sotomayor, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

/

/

