Tonight 60 Minutes will push the story - Russia! Russia! Russia!

The Bolsheviks push their anti-Russia story…

Tonight at 7pm ET on CBS - Sunday. They will push the Russia! Story about Havana Syndrome - with a new twist.

Targeted Justice first reported in January 2018, that the satellite weapons attacking civilians were controlled from Schriever Base near Colorado Springs.

The Deep State wants a global war. Don’t fall for these lies. These prostitute-journalists will say anything that their C1A handlers impose. (Project Mockingbird)

Reltron/Vircator

The weapon that causes Havana Syndrome is called a Reltron. It is manufactured by Fisica Applied Technologies in San Leandro, California and operated by the U.S. Space Force and the C1A, from Schriever Base. More than 200 of these weapons are in orbit. They are rated at 250 million watts of power - you will never find that much power in a handheld weapon.

This is the same satellite weapon that President Trump calls the “Discombobulator.” It was used to instantly disable the guards in Venezuela.

Targeted Justice first announced the truth about Schriever Base and the satellite weapons in 2018:

From our website archive -

https://web.archive.org/web/20190214200539/https://www.targetedjustice.com/

