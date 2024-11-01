TJ Urgent Care Days

We are distributing flyers to medical clinics all over the world - on November 8 & 9.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/flyers-for-doctors.html

We need your help translating this flyer to other languages, for November 8th & 9th.

This link provides a MS Word document, jpg, and pdf file to translate. We need as many languages as possible. Please modify the MS Word document and send to

TJustice2@proton.me

Put “translation” in the subject line.

/

Download and print the pdf file - it will have higher resolution.



Step 1. Go to maps.google.com or bing.com maps.

Step 2. Enter your zip code & search for "Urgent Care"

Step 3. Print out the map.

Step 4. Walk in and give the flyer to the receptionist. "Please share with your Doctors and Nurses. This is important."



You don't need to explain it. Tell them to visit the website - TargetedJustice.com

You can right-click and save the flyer for printing.

/

Most Spoken Languages per Berlitz.com

1. English (1,456 million speakers) [First language: 380 million, Second language: 1.077 billion]

2. Mandarin Chinese (1,138 million speakers)

3. Hindi (610 million speakers)

4. Spanish (559 million speakers)

5. French (310 million speakers)

6. Modern Standard Arabic (274 million speakers)

7. Bengali (273 million speakers)

8. Portuguese (264 million speakers)

9. Russian (255 million speakers)

10. Urdu (232 million speakers)

/

DARPA Mind Control Technology

Dr Giordano “The need for a reality check is now” – DARPA’s N3 “Mind Control” Technology eliminates the need for Implants.

Dr. James Giordano, the Executive Director of the Institute of Biodefense Research and a leading DARPA scientist, just sounded the alarm on the dangers of DARPA’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology project.

https://sarahwestall.com/dr-giordano-the-need-for-a-reality-check-is-now-darpas-n3-mind-control-technology-eliminates-the-need-for-implants/?

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = =

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/

/

/