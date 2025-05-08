Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sister Betty's avatar
Sister Betty
10h

Thank you The Honorable Attorney Ana Toledo and the great, wonderful, power-pack team in Washington for working on behalf of Targeted Individuals in America 🇺🇸. GOD ALMIGHTY will continue to SHINE HIS GRACE on each of you in JESUS CHRIST Name!!! Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Wilfredo Torres's avatar
Wilfredo Torres
12h

Your efforts and skilled work on behalf of the TI's community are deeply appreciated; exposing the enemy is one of the main weapons in our arsenal. Blessings to you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture