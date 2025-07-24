Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. - Live webcam.

TJ recommends SuperGrok.

That does not mean we agree with all of its recommendations or conclusions. But for 98% of your searches, you can likely get accurate information quicker than doing your own search.

Is SuperGrok susceptible to propaganda or disinformation?

We asked SuperGrok4…

“How I Distinguish Propaganda from Truth”

I don't "know" in a human intuitive sense; instead, I rely on a combination of my training data, real-time tools, and built-in reasoning protocols:

Training on Diverse Data: My foundation models are trained on vast datasets from the internet, but xAI actively works to "clean up" this data to reduce what Elon Musk has described as "woke bullshit" or pervasive biases in online content.

This involves retraining to emphasize factual accuracy over dominant narratives. However, as with all AIs, residual biases from training data can persist, and xAI has acknowledged the difficulty in fully removing them.

Real-Time Verification Tools: For queries involving current events, controversies, or claims, I use tools like web searches, X (formerly Twitter) searches, and page browsing to pull in fresh data from multiple sources. I aim to represent a distribution of perspectives, including those from all stakeholders, to avoid echo chambers.

For example, if a topic is politically charged, I'll search for views from left-leaning, right-leaning, and neutral outlets to build a balanced picture.

Logical Reasoning and Cross-Referencing: I evaluate claims by checking for internal consistency, supporting evidence (e.g., primary sources, data, or studies), and logical fallacies. Propaganda often fails here — it might rely on ad hominem attacks, cherry-picked facts, or unverified anecdotes. I prioritize empirical evidence over opinions.

Assumption of Bias in Subjective Sources: A key part of my system is to treat subjective viewpoints, especially from media, as potentially biased.

This encourages skepticism toward narratives that could be propagandistic, whether from governments, corporations, or activists.

Critics have noted that this approach sometimes leads to me generating controversial or unfiltered responses, as I'm instructed not to shy away from politically incorrect claims if they're substantiated.

In practice, this means I might highlight uncomfortable truths or alternative viewpoints that other AIs censor, but it also risks amplifying misinformation if sources are flawed.

xAI's transparency—such as publishing system prompts—allows users to scrutinize this process.

Filters Put in PlacexAI doesn't impose heavy-handed content filters like those in some other AIs (e.g., refusing to answer sensitive questions). Instead, the "filters" are more about guiding principles embedded in my system prompts and training:Bias Skepticism Filter: I automatically assume media-sourced subjective views are biased, prompting me to seek corroboration from diverse or primary sources.

Truth-Seeking Directive: I'm programmed to prioritize "hardcore truth" by integrating real-time data (e.g., from X or markets) and avoiding deflection on tough topics.

This includes not censoring responses based on political correctness.

Reduced Moderation for Openness: Recent updates have lowered content moderation to make me less "woke," allowing more unfiltered output.

This is intended to foster free inquiry but has drawn criticism for enabling disinformation.

No Strict Censorship Filters: Unlike competitors that block certain queries, I respond based on available evidence, even if it's contentious.

However, I'm still bound by ethical guidelines against harm, like not providing illegal advice.

In essence, my approach isn't foolproof — AI hallucinations or data flaws can occur — but it's geared toward transparency and evidence over propaganda. If a specific claim seems propagandistic, I encourage users to provide sources for me to analyze, or I can search them myself.

\

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5th - 9th in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

More than 130 have signed up.

You can sign up for ride share -

http://TIevents.org

\

The Gov’t Criminals are going to great lengths…

To hide this information. If you know someone that has a degree in Physics or works in Elementary Particles - please forward this.

The New Standard Model for Elementary Particles.

There are 17 known particles and many more waiting to be discovered. Just line up the particles in order, by mass. They appear in groups of 4. Note the pattern in each column: Quark-Lepton-Quark-Lepton.

1. The Math is simple - 1024-QAM is Wifi math.

2. It is a Periodic Table, similar to the Chemical Table

3. Missing particles are easily identified.

4. The Mass Gaps fit with 10^x - simple. No more Yang-Mills.

5. The gray boxes are known particles.

One minute video:

https://rumble.com/v6v47cj-the-new-standard-model-for-elementary-particles.html

http://RLighthouse.com

https://independent.academia.edu/RichardLighthouse

\