Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Amy Tressler's avatar
Amy Tressler
8h

DONE!!! Quick and easy. I’m still fairly new to Targeted Justice Newsletter, so I’m not sure if email requests always happen this way, but this is an absolutely awesome format for getting emails out quick. Consider including email request links like this as an addendum to ALL of your communications with the community, sort of like Youtube Videos have begun having product links under them. I would attach links for these formatted emails to EVERYTHING you post (like the Mira’s and the Gavel) till the deadlines arrive. This way, if someone didn’t know about the newsletter, but they knew about the Gavel, the link is EVERYWHERE. GREAT JOB!!! We have ZERO excuses!!

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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
5h

Please 🙏🏼

I need to see and talk to My Only biological twins also

No reason to let a person I never was married to have full kontrol over my Only biological twins 🥺🤔😳 for 14 years and more

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