Help us Expose the Corrupt TSDB

*Thanks to Ana

On February, 2025 Sen. Rand Paul ended the hearings on the Quiet Skies investigation.

One of the products of those hearings was the disclosure of Christine Crowder’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) nomination form.

Many of us submitted comments to the Senate Homeland Security Committee carrying out the investigation.

Even though on June 5, 2025, Kristi Noem shut down the program, the Senate’s investigation did not end.

Special Envoy Kristi Noem@EnvoyNoem

The hearings were held on September 30, 2025 and comments accepted until Friday, October 3, 2025.

More than a year has elapsed, and the Committee has failed to produce a final report.

Although Sen. Paul still sits as senator and did not run for reelection this time around, he will no longer chair the Homeland Security Committee when the blue majority takes over on January 3.

He has a few weeks left as Chair of the Committee. He needs to finish what he started and cough up a thorough report detailing the watchlisting abuses he was able to corroborate throughout his investigation.

This is a plea that you write to him, call his office, call the Homeland Security Office and demand that the Committee issue a report.

This is his email address: senator@paul.senate.gov

This is the Committee’s email address: Majority_Reception@hsgac.senate.gov

(SEND EMAIL TO BOTH ADDRESSES!)

This is a link to his web site: https://www.paul.senate.gov/

Majority reception phone number: (202) 224-4751

Sen. Paul’s office number: (202) 224-4343

I urge you to call and verify they got email after you send both.

Proposed email text (just copy and paste!):

Subject: Urgent request to publish the final Quiet Skies report and corroborated watchlisting findings

Dear Chairman Paul:

I write as someone who has been subjected to watchlisting practices that violated my constitutional rights. I urge you, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, to publish the final report of your Quiet Skies investigation and disclose the unlawful watchlisting practices your investigation corroborated, including those that extended beyond Quiet Skies.

This is urgent. Retired federal air marshals David Londo and Sonya LaBosco discussed Quiet Skies with David Paulides on Missing 411. In a separate interview on Cleared Hot (around 2:14:25), they warned that the practices could return after the 2028 election. You raised the same risk at the September 30 hearing: Quiet Skies must not come back under another name. Congress should make the findings public and put safeguards in place now, before any future administration can revive the Biden-era abuses your investigation documented.

People affected by these practices still need to know whether the government retained or shared their records, whether inaccurate entries were corrected, and whether those entries can still be used against them.

Please publish the report and as much of the supporting record as can lawfully be made public, with personal information protected. Identify the practices the Committee corroborated, the agencies responsible, and any findings about listings based on protected speech or association, unverified allegations, or mistaken identity. Please also explain what steps affected people can take to seek correction or removal and what safeguards the Committee recommends to prevent these abuses from recurring.

I expect a prompt written reply. If the report is complete, please state when it will be released. If it is not complete, please provide the status of the investigation, the anticipated publication date, and which corroborated findings the Committee can release now.

Respectfully,

[Full name]

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Let’s make this report happen!