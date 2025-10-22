The Targeted Justice Mission Statement is simple.
We welcome your comments below.
\
Our mission is to expose and shutdown the illegal government targeting program, through Education, Legislation, and Legal Actions.
Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions and we never intend to threaten anyone.
\
\
Attorney Ana Toledo in her movie role, El Detective Cojines (2011).
https://substack.com/@anatoledo/p-176513598
\
Important Updates on the Legal Front!
Wednesday, October 22nd
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
7 PM Central, 8pm EDT, 5pm Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
\
Subscribe to her substack
https://substack.com/@anatoledo
\
AFIO
Do you think these former intelligence officers know what is happening?
The Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. intelligence community through education, advocacy, and networking. It maintains active chapters across the U.S. The chapter in Texas is the AFIO San Antonio Chapter, led by President John Franklin (contact: SATXAFIO@gmail.com).
Interested individuals can contact AFIO’s Vice President for Chapters at VPChapters@afio.com
National AFIO membership can be obtained via their website at
https://www.afio.com/
\
If you would like to write an article for Targeted Justice or be a guest editor - contact us.
TJustice2@proton.me
Please put EDITOR in the subject line. We can keep your name anonymous, if you prefer.
To all the intel assets and former intelligence officers reading this… do something positive with your life and bring all these diabolical USAPs to an end. You know all the beyond messed up things being done to innocent civilians under the guise of “threat management” or whatever they’re currently calling it. It’s all BS, we are humanity/truth/God loving civilians who did nothing to deserve this torture and systematic destruction.