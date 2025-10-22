Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
13m

If you would like to write an article for Targeted Justice or be a guest editor - contact us.

TJustice2@proton.me

Please put EDITOR in the subject line. We can keep your name anonymous, if you prefer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J Skal's avatar
J Skal
21m

To all the intel assets and former intelligence officers reading this… do something positive with your life and bring all these diabolical USAPs to an end. You know all the beyond messed up things being done to innocent civilians under the guise of “threat management” or whatever they’re currently calling it. It’s all BS, we are humanity/truth/God loving civilians who did nothing to deserve this torture and systematic destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Targeted Justice, Inc.
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture