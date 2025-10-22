The Targeted Justice Mission Statement is simple.

Our mission is to expose and shutdown the illegal government targeting program, through Education, Legislation, and Legal Actions.

Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions and we never intend to threaten anyone.

Attorney Ana Toledo in her movie role, El Detective Cojines (2011).

Important Updates on the Legal Front!

Wednesday, October 22nd



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



7 PM Central, 8pm EDT, 5pm Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

AFIO

Do you think these former intelligence officers know what is happening?

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. intelligence community through education, advocacy, and networking. It maintains active chapters across the U.S. The chapter in Texas is the AFIO San Antonio Chapter, led by President John Franklin (contact: SATXAFIO@gmail.com).

Interested individuals can contact AFIO’s Vice President for Chapters at VPChapters@afio.com

National AFIO membership can be obtained via their website at

https://www.afio.com/

