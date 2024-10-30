TJ continues our efforts to recruit podcasters for the TI Community. We are especially looking outside the United States.
Guidelines for Podcasts and Conference calls
1. Targeted Justice does not condone violence or threats of any kind.
2. Opinions expressed by the host or guests are their own, and not Targeted Justice.
3. Issues discussed on the show, do not constitute medical or legal advice - Information is for educational purposes only.
4. No topics are off limits, however, we are professional and respectful. For example, if there is a discussion on human trafficking - it needs to be done respectfully.
5. No slander, libel or defamation. It is against the law in every state. If someone needs to discuss a bad neighbor or family member - do not use real names.
6. TJ has a basic outline of the technologies being used - see our HOME page for diagrams. We have no evidence that it involves "witchcraft" or "voodoo," etc. Let's steer away from these types of allegations, because it does not help the TI Community.
7. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.
8. License. The creator owns the creative content, and TJ is allowed to distribute freely, under a Creative Commons license, CC BY-SA 4.0 This means the creator is given credit, and the recording can be shared-alike. The TJ rotating logo should be added at the beginning.
9. TJ reserves the right to withdraw our sponsorship, from Podcasts and Calls that do not follow the guidelines.
If you have questions, please contact your Regional Officer or TJ Board of Directors - TJustice2@proton.me
21 Reasons, WE DO NOT TRUST government scientists:
1. DDT
2. Thalidomide
3. SV40
4. Asbestos
5. Agent Orange
6. Diethylstilbestrol
7. Lead
8. Vioxx
9. Rezulin
10. Glyphosate
11. Opioids
12. Breast implants
13. Mustard gas
14. Aspartame
15. Fluoride
16. Mercury
17. Levaquin
18. Previous vaccines
19. Tobacco
20. Tuskegee
21. No Liability.
We Need International Podcasters:
If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):
Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you)
We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this!
For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com
For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/
Podcast are great. Helps get the word out. With peoples actual experiences, no matter how unbelievable it may seem to people who've never geard of targeting. I listen to Dj Chris's Targeted west podcast while being targeted at work. Hahaha. Funny not funny. Helps block my harrassers out. Loud constant music helps the best though. I can still hear people through podcasts sometimes.