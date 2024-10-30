TJ continues our efforts to recruit podcasters for the TI Community. We are especially looking outside the United States.

Guidelines for Podcasts and Conference calls

1. Targeted Justice does not condone violence or threats of any kind.

2. Opinions expressed by the host or guests are their own, and not Targeted Justice.

3. Issues discussed on the show, do not constitute medical or legal advice - Information is for educational purposes only.

4. No topics are off limits, however, we are professional and respectful. For example, if there is a discussion on human trafficking - it needs to be done respectfully.

5. No slander, libel or defamation. It is against the law in every state. If someone needs to discuss a bad neighbor or family member - do not use real names.

6. TJ has a basic outline of the technologies being used - see our HOME page for diagrams. We have no evidence that it involves "witchcraft" or "voodoo," etc. Let's steer away from these types of allegations, because it does not help the TI Community.

7. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

8. License. The creator owns the creative content, and TJ is allowed to distribute freely, under a Creative Commons license, CC BY-SA 4.0 This means the creator is given credit, and the recording can be shared-alike. The TJ rotating logo should be added at the beginning.

9. TJ reserves the right to withdraw our sponsorship, from Podcasts and Calls that do not follow the guidelines.

21 Reasons, WE DO NOT TRUST government scientists:



1. DDT

2. Thalidomide

3. SV40

4. Asbestos

5. Agent Orange

6. Diethylstilbestrol

7. Lead

8. Vioxx

9. Rezulin

10. Glyphosate

11. Opioids

12. Breast implants

13. Mustard gas

14. Aspartame

15. Fluoride

16. Mercury

17. Levaquin

18. Previous vaccines

19. Tobacco

20. Tuskegee

21. No Liability.

