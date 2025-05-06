TJ Team in Washington DC

Dr Ber, Dr Priester, Ana, Jill, and RL are in DC talking to Congressmen and Senators.

We are working hard for you. We are here to expose and shutdown the targeting program.

On Monday, our team visited more than 40 offices of Congressmen and Senators.

We need your support. Please consider a donation to Targeted Justice.

If you are in the United States:

https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

Other donation options:

https://targetedjustice.com/donate

