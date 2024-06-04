Episode 63: New video with Dr Len Ber and Attorney Ana Toledo.

Two new FOIA lawsuits

Why it matters. We filed a legitimate FOIA request and the gov’t criminals completely disregarded it. No answer for months. That is a violation of law.

Link to the file: https://drive.proton.me/urls/N6ASRNA9VR#Yv3iVBrQ12Am

See the text of the lawsuits on our website, under the LAWSUITS tab. TargetedJustice.com

Cancer

TJ has information about several recent cases of diagnosis with “cancer.” Please consider that the gov’t criminals might be lying to you again.