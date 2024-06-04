Episode 63: New video with Dr Len Ber and Attorney Ana Toledo.
Two new FOIA lawsuits
Why it matters. We filed a legitimate FOIA request and the gov’t criminals completely disregarded it. No answer for months. That is a violation of law.
Please share on social media
Link to the file: https://drive.proton.me/urls/N6ASRNA9VR#Yv3iVBrQ12Am
/
See the text of the lawsuits on our website, under the LAWSUITS tab. TargetedJustice.com
/
Cancer
TJ has information about several recent cases of diagnosis with “cancer.” Please consider that the gov’t criminals might be lying to you again.
Get copies of the actual lab reports that the doctor used. Do not share the reports with anyone.
We suggest a 2nd and 3rd opinion using a fake name. You will need cash, not a credit card.
Compare the reports yourself. Do not ask a doctor to do it. Do the homework and the research.
TJ is not medical firm, and does not have a medical license. Please see a medical doctor. We are just offering opinions as Targeted Individuals, that is protected speech.
/
/
Neurofeedback
and Other Interventions for Patients with Ritual Abuse, Mind Control, and Dissociative Disorders by Susan Ford.
http://whale.to/b/ford5.html
/
/
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
Gifts & Tshirts
https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
/
1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.
2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.
3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex.
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
/
/
I know what it's like to have my FOIAs ignored, as well as 11 tort claims for 1,000,000 each... People are helpless without legal representation, and when it comes to legal representation -- that is scarce as hens' teeth, when they find out they have to go up against the military, CIA, or other DHS agency personnel involved in surveillance burglaries, vandalism, poisonings, and other hate crimes.
I requested my information from the FBI and they sent me a letter back stating that my information was destroyed and if I wanted the destroyed information I would have to try seeking that information from the NSA. I also called to report the stuff that’s been happen to me so it would be on record and I wanted to see what kind of reaction I got they just hung up on me when they found out who it was.