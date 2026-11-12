*Suggested by Nicole

Stay away from medium and large-sized companies. Most of them will have access to the TSDB through background checks. You are not likely to be offered a job.

Small companies will not pay for the background check - that’s where you have a level playing field. Boutique (small) headhunters can also be helpful. Tell them you want to work for a small company, where your efforts can be known and appreciated.

Restaurants are one of the easiest places for a Targeted Individual to work. No background check. Immediate hire - sometimes on the spot. If it is a brand new restaurant - it is even easier to get a job.

Show up with a positive attitude, a smile, and be flexible on working hours.

Having a job is always better than no job. Maybe you have a college degree? Yes - it might be beneath you, but it is still better than “no job.” Server, bartender, kitchen staff, etc.

BONUS: You will meet lots of people with connections to other & better jobs.

Post a Linkedin profile with your picture - this is always helpful. A professional-looking picture (coat & tie/business attire).