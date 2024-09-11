Tips for TI’s - Please share this newsletter on social media!

Targeted Justice has compiled a list of suggestions to help you in coping, educating, and protecting yourself against the crimes being committed against countless individuals in our country and worldwide. Our commitment is to expose these crimes, provide support to targeted individuals, and advocate for policies that promote freedom for all.

Membership

Become a member of Targeted Justice. Becoming a member, simply means that you support our efforts. Members do not have to be Targeted Individuals, they can also be family members and loved ones. We do not charge for membership, but donations are always welcome and appreciated. Fill out a questionnaire to become a member of Targeted Justice.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/become-a-member.html

Participate

Participate in our regular conference calls, where we conduct enlightening interviews, share valuable information, collaborate on activism projects, offer various forms of support, and provide a platform for you to express your thoughts, experiences, and emotions. These calls are a safe space where we

can share, listen, and help one another.

**Mondays: Victory through V2K**

(every other week)

Host: Melody | 9:30-10:30 pm EST | 📞 : 605-472-5194, Code: 5927390#

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorythroughv2k

**Tuesdays: GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.**

8:30 pm EST | 📞 : 605-313-4497, Code: 2832692#

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

**Saturdays (AU): Targeted Justice Australia**

7 pm AEST

📞 : (02)4022-9113, Code: 4647797# |

For those in Australia, this call takes place on Saturdays 7 PM AEST Saturday evening (Melbourne, Sydney time)

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

*Note: For Asia-Pacific Region*

Please Note: Discover additional TI Conference Calls and Events at

https://tievents.org/

Shielding Tips

Build a Water Shielding Box to protect against Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). TJ conceived of this water box to shield TIs heads from some of the microwave attacks because water absorbs microwaves. Learn how to make your own:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/water-shielding.html

V2K Signal Jammer.

Basic design. We have also found that jammers in the 2350 - 2400 MHz range can block much of the medical implant WBAN frequencies.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/signal-jammer.html

According to one doctor, some implants operate at 14.7 MHz and 93 MHz.

Bone Conduction Headsets

AfterShokz can be used to minimize V2K. Many TI’s find relief pairing these with Binaural Beats. Try for free at Best Buy.

https://shokz.com/

Strengthen Your Mindset

Use the affirmation 'I will only react to constructive suggestions' from Richard Lighthouse's free e-books to boost mental resilience. Repeat it at bedtime or when feeling anxiety.

https://www.rlighthouse.com/store.html

Privacy & Security Tips

Please note that the following tips provide only a glimpse into the protective measures for targeted individuals. For a more extensive list of recommendations, we encourage you to visit the Targeted Justice website at

https://www.targetedjustice.com/tips.html

- Consider putting tape on cameras, on your devices to make visual surveillance more difficult and removing the battery from your cell phone when it's not in use.

- Purchase Faraday bags for your phones and key fobs—a smart choice to protect your devices from unwanted electronic access and potential security breaches.

- Choose wired internet connections over Wi-Fi and unplug your smart TVs when not in use.

-Encrypted Email: Enhance your email security by opting for services like ProtonMail, SecureMyEmail, Zoho mail, or others that offer robust encryption, including PGP (Pretty Good Privacy), to safeguard your messages and data. If you are a TI, we do not recommend google mail, yahoo, aol, etc.

Secure Your Windows & Doors Properly

- Watch this video for a demonstration:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/secure-your-doors--windows.html

Education

Helpful Information To Know:

• What is a Targeted Individual? https://www.targetedjustice.com/what-is-a-targeted-individual.html

• Key Evidence https://www.targetedjustice.com/key-evidence.html

• Schriever Base https://www.targetedjustice.com/schriever-base.html

• SCALAR Weapons https://www.targetedjustice.com/scalar-weapons.html

• Timeline https://www.targetedjustice.com/timeline-for-satellite-weapons.html

Educational Videos

• https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

TJ v. Garland Podcast on Spotify

• Learn about the Lawsuit https://www.targetedjustice.com/lawsuit.html

Books & eBooks

Books for Targeted Individuals to understand and navigate their experiences:

• GoGi's 10 Signs Which Indicate You're a Targeted Individual by GoGi Justice

Purchase on the TJ Printify Shop

• Guinea Pigs: Technologies of Control by Dr. John Hall, M.D.



Activism

TI Activism Spotlight: Discover ongoing TI activism initiatives and unite with passionate individuals to make a significant positive impact! For more information and a list of current initiatives, visit

"GoGi's Jam Post Meeting Notes" and "Urgent Action Needed" sections

https://tievents.org

The Cell Tower Movement

The weaponized cell towers are harming Targeted Individuals, help us expose them by sending cease and desist letters, read more

https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/the-cell-tower-movement

Affidavit

Write an Affidavit: An affidavit is a document of your credentials and documents your targeting, that can be used in court to prove a case. We would like to collect as many as possible from Targeted Justice members.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/affidavits.html

Video Testimony

Send in a Video Testimony, let your voice and story be heard

https://www.targetedjustice.com/video-testimonies.html

Handouts

Pass out handouts and flyers in your local area to raise awareness

https://www.targetedjustice.com/handouts--flyers.html

FOIA

Request your private records and send in FOIA requests to the DOJ, DHS and FBI

https://www.targetedjustice.com/new-foia-activism.html



How to Fight Back

View other recommendations we have on how to fight back

https://www.targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back.html

Signal Analyzers

Signal Analyzers can be used to detect frequencies being directed at you:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/short-videos.html

Journaling

Document, Document, Document! Quality journaling is crucial as it provides essential evidence for when we have our day in court, as noted by Attorney Ana Toledo, making it the strongest mechanism for evidence. We hope this list of resources has been able to provide valuable insights and knowledge to empower you.

Targeted Justice Tshirts, hats, stickers, etc.

https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

