As a TI, have you considered going to Law School to help expose and shutdown the TI Program?

Based on the most recent data from the July 2025 bar exam, the states with the highest overall pass rates are:

Rank State Pass Rate

1 Utah 86%

2 Minnesota 84%

3 Mississippi 83%

Montana 83%

5 Kansas 82%

6 Idaho 81%

7 District of Columbia 80%

Virginia 80%

9 Iowa 79%

Missouri 79% / Can I attend Law School online?

Here are some ABA-accredited law schools that offer mostly online or hybrid JD programs (typically with limited in-person residencies or weekends) and have demonstrated high bar exam pass rates based on recent data (focusing on first-time taker rates above 80%, where available). These programs allow for flexible, remote learning while preparing students for the bar. Pass rates can vary by year, jurisdiction, and cohort (e.g., first-time vs. ultimate), but I’ve prioritized the most recent reported figures. Note that “high” is relative—national averages hover around 75-80% for first-time takers.

School / Program Details / Bar Pass Rate / Notes

Northeastern University School of Law

FlexJD: Part-time, primarily online with some in-person components.

95.7% (July 2024, Massachusetts)

Second-highest in MA; ultimate pass rate often exceeds 95%.

Albany Law School

Flex JD: Primarily online, designed for working professionals.

87% (July 2025, New York)

At or above NY state average; ultimate rate around 91%.

Syracuse University College of Law

JDinteractive: Hybrid online with residencies.

86.2% (2023 overall)

Strong in multiple jurisdictions; ultimate rate around 90%.

St. Mary’s University School of Law

Online JD: Fully online ABA-approved program.

84.1% (July 2025, Texas)

Highest in over a decade for the school; ultimate rate around 89%.

Case Western Reserve University School of Law

Online JD: Flexible online format.

82% (July 2025, Ohio)

Above state average in some reports; ultimate rate around 86%.

Other schools like Mitchell Hamline (blended program, 72-83% pass rate) and Cleveland State (75-81%) offer similar online/hybrid options but have slightly lower recent first-time rates. Always verify current accreditation, program structure, and state-specific bar eligibility directly with the schools, as online JD offerings are still evolving.

https://rumble.com/v71lp7k-425955296.html?

Mandarin Chinese Translation for TI Documentary

Dominic Halpin’s documentary translated

Thanks to Shaun!

