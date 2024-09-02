Amazing video - please watch!

https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html?

https://rumble.com/v5ct089-ti-world-day.html?

Thanks to the artistry of Ortaine, we are able to share this important 17 minute video. Please post and share to your social media accounts.

Let’s get the word out!

/

Watch other TI videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

//

Thank you!

Targeted Justice extends our gratitude and thanks to all of the volunteers that helped make Targeted Action 2024 a huge success.

Let’s go out and tell the world! Help us shut down this program!

/

If we have helped you, please consider a donation.

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products

/

/