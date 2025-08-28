TI Day - 29 August

For TI Day on the Friday the 29th - TJ is recommending that you distribute flyers to Urgent Care and Emergency Clinics. You can find clinics on maps.google.com - just search for “urgent care.” Medical Doctors need to know what is happening. Just walk into the clinic and give the flyer to the front desk.

“Can you please share this with your Doctors and Nurses?”

That’s it!

Other languages are available here:

https://targetedjustice.com/flyers

\

Conference Call for Indian TI’s

Please come to a call where you will have the chance to share and speak with other TI’s from around India. Or just listen.

Join us Saturday, 30 August, Time: 3-5 pm India Time Online: https://freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Or dial-in: 0061 2342012278520

Access Code: 4647797

Helene is our Vice President for Asia-Pacific

https://x.com/HeleneNaidis/status/1960601615490277839

\

Greece

The CIA's global citizen targeting program also concerns Greeks. If you have experienced any of these issues, you might be targeted. Visit the website

http://targetedjustice.com

for information and contact us for guidance and support. Viber seems to be the place for Greek TI’s to meet.

\

More Languages for TI Day

\

Hindi

\

Espanol

\

Japanese

\

French

\