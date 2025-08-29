Video with testimonies from Targeted Individuals, worldwide.

Handout for Medical Clinics:

TI Day - 29 August

For TI Day on the Friday the 29th - TJ is recommending that everyone distribute flyers to Urgent Care and Emergency Clinics. You can find clinics on maps.google.com - just search for “urgent care.”

Medical Doctors need to know what is happening. Just walk into the clinic and give the flyer to the front desk. Try to leave a copy with 10 - 20 clinics.

“Can you please share this with your Doctors and Nurses? It’s important.”

That’s it!

Other languages are available here:

https://targetedjustice.com/flyers

