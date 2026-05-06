Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
1d

Dear Targeted Justice,

I spend alot of time on my gaming console and feeling sorry for myself. What can I do to help?

Ned

=====

You can STOP feeling sorry for yourself and learn how to fight back. Exercise your 1st Amendment rights.

We have many ways you can help:

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

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Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
20h

C.i.a. operative Kevin Shipp believes the " T I " problem is real. So, that's one guy anyways.

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