*Contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Former C1A Officer, John Kiriakou has stated that he thinks Targeted Individuals might be suffering from a “mental illness.” Kiriakou is not a scientist and has no background in medicine or psychology. His Masters degree is in legislative affairs. However, his courage and guts to expose the CIA’s illegal waterboarding is huge. We acknowledge his incredible courage…

/

John Kiriakou’s educational background:

Undergraduate: He earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Middle Eastern Studies from George Washington University (GWU) in Washington, D.C., in 1986 (Elliott School of International Affairs).

Graduate: He earned a Master of Arts (MA) in Legislative Affairs from George Washington University in 1988.

He was recruited into the CIA directly out of graduate school by one of his GWU professors (Jerrold Post, a CIA psychiatrist).

/

Kiriakou is a former CIA counterterrorism officer and whistleblower. He has publicly addressed “Targeted Individuals” (TIs)—people who claim to be victims of organized government surveillance. - primarily in a 2023 article and related social media posts. In an April 28, 2023, article titled “Havana Syndrome — Paranoia or Reality?” (published in Consortium News and on his Substack), Kiriakou described receiving emails starting around 2015 from self-identified TIs.

These individuals claimed they were being targeted by U.S. government agencies—primarily the CIA, with possible involvement from the NSA, DARPA, and FBI—using DEWs and related tactics. He explicitly noted that terms like “gang-stalking,” and “Voice to Skull (V2K) technology” were completely unfamiliar to him during his 15 years at the CIA.

He recounted consulting psychologists, who viewed such claims as a common manifestation of mental illness: when people feel overwhelmed by life’s problems, their brains may default to an external force (like the CIA) as the cause, stripping them of a sense of control.

/

Psychiatrists?

Can you imagine any Psychiatrist or Psychologist that thinks you are absolutely normal, and do not need their help at $250 per hour?

Can you imagine any barber that says you do not need a haircut? Think about it…

/

The Evidence

However, Kiriakou also acknowledged credible cases among the emails, including from professionals such as a Harvard Medical School doctor, a psychologist, and a UC Berkeley PhD chemist, who struck him as intelligent and genuinely distressed (he distinguished these from what he called “crackpots.” Kiriakou connected the TI claims to Havana Syndrome (anomalous health incidents reported by U.S. diplomats and officials, involving symptoms like ringing ears, vertigo, and cognitive issues).

He stated he believes Havana Syndrome is real, citing documented MRIs showing traumatic brain injuries in many cases. However, he expressed skepticism that it (or TI experiences) necessarily results from a “directed energy weapon,” noting he has “no idea if there even is any such thing” and that experts he consulted doubted the technology exists to track and target individuals across locations consistently.

He wrote, “I truly hope that we are not seeing governmental experimentation using futuristic weapons. I hope we aren’t seeing futuristic weapons developed by our enemies. Whatever these phenomena are, I hope the people affected by them find relief.”

X.com/JohnKiriakou

For example:

“Havana Syndrome is real. Whether it’s a ‘directed energy weapon’ is another issue.”

“What I tried to do in @Consortiumnews was to say that there is science behind the complaints of targeted people. What I don’t get is how so many choose to ignore the role of mental illness in claims of being targeted. I don’t deny targeting. I deny that everybody is targeted.”

He has referred to some claims of DEWs or neural implants as coming from people who are “mentally ill,” while still affirming that Havana Syndrome involves real, documented injuries.

/

Kiriakou was unfamiliar with Dr Len Ber’s Civilian Registry, many of which were diagnosed by the same Medical Doctors as the CIA and State Dept victims. It is unfortunate that he appears to discount their medically diagnosed symptoms.

/

This chart represents information provided by Dr Steven Greer and Dr Bill Deagle. Both of these brave doctors have spoken with numerous US Military employees that worked in Top Secret programs.

/

Follow up with Part 2, as we explain how CIA Officers with Top Secret clearances, do not receive information on the Project known as ULTRA. This is a project that is above Top Secret/SCI.

/