Vircator

This is the weapon that causes Havana Syndrome. In 1982, the Air Force Weapons Lab (AFWL) named it the “Thunderbolt System.” U.S. Patent 4,345,220.

There is overwhelming evidence that the US Space Force at Schriever Base is operating these Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) that cause AHI and Havana Syndrome.

There is not a shred of credible evidence that US civilians are being attacked with DEW on US soil, by Russia or China.

The main reason that the Pentagon and the FBI continue to block investigations into the source is, because it is part of an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP). None of the investigators have the Top Secret/SCI clearance needed, to know about this illegal program.

This following presentation was given to a U.S. Congressman on 3 December 2025. One of his questions was: Where are the whistleblowers that can confirm this is happening? The answer is: They are being “suicided.” See our next newsletter today…

\

If you have credible evidence that Russia or China attacked U.S. civilians on U.S. soil in 1984 - then prove it! Russia and China did not have this capability in 1984.

Only the Air Force Space Command and the Satellite Control Network, operated by Lockheed Sunnyvale, has this capability.

\

P.S. - There are naysayers that claim there are handheld or portable weapons that are behind the Havana Syndrome attacks.

FACT: There is no handheld or portable weapon ever developed that can carry 15,000 volts and 108,000 amps. This is analogous to saying - you can put all of the water in a swimming pool into a handheld paper cup.