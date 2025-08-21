The Treaty that your Government signed

Just a few examples of the Treaties that were signed. This is how your government accepts whatever the FBI says about foreign citizens. Other governments don’t question it, or double check the list. They never ask what you did, to get on the list.

This is how the TSDB is distributed globally – thru illegal treaties. These agreements require the foreign governments to keep the information secret. According to the FBI, more than 60 such agreements are in place. The US State Department confirms they have around 60 of these “bilateral agreements.”

These Treaties has never been ratified by the U.S. Senate, so technically they are null and void.

You can find a list of Treaties for your country here:

Treaties in Force

https://www.state.gov/treaties-in-force

Germany

Agreement on cooperation in science and technology concerning homeland/civil security matters, with annex.

Signed at Berlin March 16, 2009.

Entered into force March 16, 2009.

TIAS 09-316.2

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/09-316.2-Germany-Scientific-Cooperation.pdf

Israel

Agreement on cooperation in science and technology for homeland security matters, with annex.

Signed at Jerusalem May 29, 2008.

Entered into force November 30, 2010.

TIAS 10-1130

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/10-1130-Israel-Scientific-Cooperation.pdf

Mexico

Agreement on cooperation in science and technology for homeland security matters, with annexes.

Signed at New Orleans April 21, 2008.

Entered into force April 21, 2008.

TIAS 08-421

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/08-421-Mexico-Scientific-Cooperation.EnglishOCR.pdf

Netherlands

Agreement on cooperation in science and technology concerning homeland and civil security matters.

Signed at Washington November 29, 2012.

Entered into force April 1, 2016.

TIAS 16-401

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/16-401-Netherlands-Scientific-Coop-Security.pdf

Sweden

Agreement on cooperation in science and technology for homeland security matters, with annex.

Signed at Washington April 13, 2007.

Entered into force April 13, 2007.

TIAS 07-413

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/07-413-Sweden-Scientific-Cooperation.done_.pdf

UK

Agreement on cooperation in science and technology for critical infrastructure protection and other homeland/civil security matters.

Signed at London December 8, 2004.

Entered into force December 8, 2004.

TIAS 04-1208.1

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/04-1208.1-United-Kingdom-Scientific-Cooperation.EnglishOCR.pdf

