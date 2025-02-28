The Titanic CIA ship is sinking…

Good news for Targeted Individuals, worldwide.

Treasonous CIA Insiders "Might Be Motivated" To Betray America If DOGE Fires Them.

They might also be willing to expose the Top Secret, Unacknowledged Special Access TI Program.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/treasonous-cia-insiders-might-be-motivated-betray-america-if-doge-fires-them

We only need ONE good whistleblower, and the CIA needs 100% perfect compliance. Do the math - who is likely to win?

/

Melissa Miller & Chosen Heroes - Special Guest, Dr Len Ber

Sunday - 3pm Central, 4pm Eastern

Rumble Livestream:

https://rumble.com/v6pvj2u-the-chosen-heroes-ep.-16-havana-syndrome-symptoms-and-diagnosis.html

/

Digital Warriors - Contact your Senators on Twitter/X

Please shut down the FBI’s illegal blacklist, in Handling Codes 3 and 4.

/

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/