The Titanic CIA ship is sinking…
Good news for Targeted Individuals, worldwide.
Treasonous CIA Insiders "Might Be Motivated" To Betray America If DOGE Fires Them.
They might also be willing to expose the Top Secret, Unacknowledged Special Access TI Program.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/treasonous-cia-insiders-might-be-motivated-betray-america-if-doge-fires-them
We only need ONE good whistleblower, and the CIA needs 100% perfect compliance. Do the math - who is likely to win?
Melissa Miller & Chosen Heroes - Special Guest, Dr Len Ber
Sunday - 3pm Central, 4pm Eastern
Rumble Livestream:
https://rumble.com/v6pvj2u-the-chosen-heroes-ep.-16-havana-syndrome-symptoms-and-diagnosis.html
Digital Warriors - Contact your Senators on Twitter/X
Please shut down the FBI’s illegal blacklist, in Handling Codes 3 and 4.
I surely DO hope it's sinking! Let's hope no one throws out any life preservers for those abandoning the ship! That is one of SEVERAL agencies that fully deserve to disappear.
Excellent News!!! 🙏🧠🌍🕊