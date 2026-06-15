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Kezeek's The Pathless Path's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path
18h

Hi guys, finally got on here they the Aus Age Assurance DigitalID nonsense. Wanted to share some good news how what ur doing is going into the mainstream. Check this out. Regarding V2K and at least they are discussing terms of electrical neural harassment on KMIR News despite one objectionable figuring trying to malign it as conspiracy theory. The ppl from Johnson Valley near Desert Hit Springs never knew each other now they investigate and report occurrences under the auspices Freedom From Covert Harassment and Surveillance.

https://rumble.com/v7b6jik-hundreds-of-people-in-the-valley-claim-voices-are-being-beamed-into-their-h.html

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