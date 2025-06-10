The Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center located in Springfield, Illinois. What do you notice in this picture?

When You're Entered Into A DHS Fusion Center…

An example record in the Illinois Fusion Center called the Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center (STIC). Most of the information comes from the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) which is updated and distributed everyday through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

This example is from 2012, so it is somewhat dated. However, notice the level of detail for persons in their database.

https://www.businessinsider.com/heres-what-it-looks-like-when-the-dhs-enters-you-into-one-of-its-creepy-data-centers-2012-11?

Houston Fusion Center - Microsoft Corporation provides much of the software for Fusion Centers, including database and management tools. Yes - that means Microsoft has access to the complete TSDB…

Example of the Standard Nomination Form

This is the form that was used to nominate you for the TSDB. According to the Inspector General, almost all Non-Investigative Subjects (NIS) in the United States are nominated by the FBI Field Offices, where the form was submitted directly to the NCTC, so that a Constitutional legal review would not be performed.

Example from Watchlist

Found by Bob Diachenko in 2021. Note that every name is assigned unique numbers “tsc_id” and “watchlist_id”

https://www.cnet.com/news/privacy/2-million-government-records-exposed-online-in-no-fly-watchlist-researcher-says/

Because it’s a Blacklist, not a Watchlist…

“The subcommittee investigation found that the fusion centers often produced irrelevant, useless or inappropriate intelligence reporting to DHS, and many produced no intelligence reporting whatsoever.”

https://privacysos.org/sites/all/files/fusioncenterreport.pdf

— U.S. Senate, PERMANENT SUBCOMMITTEE ON INVESTIGATIONS

From the U.S. State Dept - Viper Program (TSDB Nomination)

This is the Standard Nomination Form.

They have since redacted the info, but it all gets submitted to the NCTC.

https://fam.state.gov/fam/09FAM/09FAM030404.html

9 FAM 304.4-5(E)(5) (U) Viper Nomination Cable Format

(CT:VISA-2124; 02-05-2025)

(U)

MRN:

Cable Number

Date/DTG:

Date of Transmission

From:

US Mission Name

Action:

WASHDC, SECSTATE ROUTINE; VISAS VIPER NOMINATION ROUTINE

Info:

FBI WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE; CIA WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE; USCBP WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE; DIRNSA FT GEORGE G MEADE MD ROUTINE; DIA WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE; HOMELAND SECURITY CENTER WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE; HQ ICE INTEL WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE; DEPT OF TREASURY WASHINGTON DC ROUTINE;

E.O.:

13526

TAGS:

CVIS, KVPR, CMGT, PINR, PTER, ASEC, KWLU, [Country Tag]

Captions:

SENSITIVE, VISAS

Pass Line:

NCTC Viper Staff

CA/VO/SAC



Subject:

(U) VIPER: Name Submissions for U.S. Mission, Month YEAR

1. (U//FOUO) The following information is provided for watchlisting purposes as NCTC deems appropriate, but it may not be used as the basis for any United States legal process without prior authorization and may not be passed to representatives of foreign governments that do not have an agreement with the United States regarding such information. We suggest that the individuals named in this nomination be watchlisted in the category recommended for each name. Individuals recommended for inclusion in the No-Fly/Selectee security directive for release to U.S. and foreign air carriers may pose a threat to civil aviation in the U.S. or abroad.

2. (U) This nomination provides information for entry into NCTC's Terrorist Identities Datamart Environment (TIDE) and for onward movement to the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) for inclusion in the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).

This nomination is classified U//FOUO in its entirety.

BEGIN WATCHLISTING DATA

Standard Nomination (v.2.14-RC4):

Subject A:

Action: (U//FOUO) NEW

Priority: (U//FOUO) HIGH

Biometric Holdings Searched: (U//FOUO) YES

Watchlist Recommendation: (U//FOUO) NEITHER

Person:

Biometric of Unknown Person (BUP): (U//FOUO) NO

US Person: (U//FOUO) NO

Sex: (U//FOUO) MALE

Name:

Given Name: (U//FOUO) John

Surname: (U//FOUO) SMITHJ

Date of Birth: (U//FOUO) DD-MON-YYYY EXACT

Citizenship: (U//FOUO) Anyland

Life Events:

Place of Birth:

Place: (U//FOUO) Anytown Hospital, Anydistrict, Anystate

Country: (U//FOUO) Anytown

Marital Status: (U//FOUO) SINGLE

Derogatory Comments: (U//FOUO) Subject SMITH, John

(DOB DD-MON-YYYY) was identified by LEGAT and local law enforcement officials as being involved with terrorist group X in its attack on Day Y. Subject is believed to be an associate and/or collaborator of Terrorist Leader Jane Doe.

National ID Number: 1234567

Department of birth: Anytown

Province of birth: Anystate

District of birth: Anydistrict

Civil status: Single

Education level: Secondary

Father's given name: Jack

Mother's given name: Jill

Physical address: 1 Anytown Road, Anytown.

Post assesses the derogatory information as credible. Post is not aware of additional information held by other U.S. government agencies and does not at this time plan to submit additional information in separate reporting.

CLASS Hits: No. Post has entered a P3B into CLASS on this subject and verified that the P3B is in CLASS.

Document:

Type: (U//FOUO) NATIONAL ID NUMBER

ID Number: (U//FOUO) 1234567

Name:

Given Name: (U//FOUO) John

Surname: (U//FOUO) Smith

Date of Birth on Document: (U//FOUO) DD-MON-YYYY EXACT

Country of Issue: (U//FOUO) Anyland

File:

Title: (U//FOUO) JohnSmith.PDF

Type: (U//FOUO) BIOMETRIC SUBTYPE

Sub-Type: (U//FOUO) FACE

File Name: (U//FOUO) SMITH, John

Comment: (U//FOUO) The subject's photo was obtained through a query of Anyland's national civil registry database. The date of the photo is unknown.

---

END WATCHLISTING DATA [MANDATORY XML CODING BELOW]

