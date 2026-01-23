The Satellite Weapon used in Venezuela
Reltron
Major Prather interviews Richard Lighthouse about the satellite weapons used in Venezuela. Interview starts at 30 minutes. Much thanks to Major Prather as a counsel on the Targeted Justice Advisory Board.
https://rumble.com/v74p354-exclusive-secret-sonic-weapon-truth.html
Need help?
Please join the Conference calls to ask questions and get help. There are free calls everyday.
https://tievents.org/conference-calls/
You can also reach out to the state contacts in your area.
https://tievents.org/ti-state-international-contacts/
Thank you and stay strong.
We will shut down the program.
