*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Under the Supreme Court ruling, Baumgartner v. United States, 322 U.S. 665 (1944), we have the right to criticize government officials and Judges. And we will exercise that right.

We want our readers to understand where the corruption is - that blocks us from shutting down the Targeting Program immediately. We are not giving up, but we will be better prepared for rounds 2 and 3. Time is on our side, and the government criminals know it. We are going to the Supreme Court.

/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lee_H._Rosenthal

In our opinion, Judge Lee Rosenthal is a fraud and a criminal. She lives in a $7 million dollar mansion in River Oaks, Houston, along with her husband - a disbarred lawyer. He is a Director at the Sabin Vaccine Institute. Does that tell you anything? How many Judges do you know in a $7 million dollar mansion? Why would a wealthy Judge at 71, continue working? Does she need a bigger mansion? Or is her job the only thing that keeps the Deep State protecting her? She was appointed by George Bush Sr, the former Director of the CIA. Now, why would she be protecting the CIA & FBI, today?

Judge Rosenthal committed numerous procedural errors during our court case in Houston, that are easily reversible. She violated numerous court precedents, including her own court precedents, to justify dismissing our case. In our appeal to the 5th Circuit, her court assistants “accidentally forgot” to include the Individuals that we sued, separately from their official titles. The number of deliberate failures and oversights in this court case, are obvious examples of her criminality.

Further, it is our opinion, that Judge Rosenthal did not write the ruling for our case, and may have had ex parte communications with the DOJ - which is a violation of court procedures, and an ethics violation for any Judge. Anyone that reads her prior rulings will notice that the language, tone, and wording are substantially different for our case.

Read the details of our lawsuit here:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/lawsuit-tj-v-garland.html

/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cory_T._Wilson

Judge Wilson went from working at a minor law firm in Mississippi, then jumping straight to the Appeals Court for the State of Mississippi. Then, two years later, he is appointed to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Anyone in law school knows this is very unusual. He appears to be Republican, but he is pure RINO. He appears to have contracted the WOKE mind virus while working as a Special Assistant to Donald Rumsfeld during the Bush Administration. Certainly, one of the most evil minds on the planet. Rumsfeld is a very sick and disturbed man - he clearly had knowledge of the CIA’s global sex trafficking industry.

Read what Dr Sue Arrigo MD, (a Targeted Individual) had said about Rumsfeld, when she worked as a CIA operative and had to deal with him, Cheney, and Bush Jr.

http://whale.to/c/secrets_of_the_cia77.html

http://whale.to/a/arrigo_h.html

Judge Wilson went out of his way, to be certain that our case would not be seen by more than the three controlled Judges at the 5th Circuit. When we asked for an En Banc ruling, the same three Judges intervened, to make sure the other Judges did not see our case.

Court procedures were not followed, and it was covered up.

In our opinion, Judge Wilson is a corrupt and fraudulent Judge. It is unfortunate that President Trump did not have the insight to look for red flags, like his connection to RINO Rumsfeld, before appointing him.

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

by check:

Targeted Justice

​ P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

/

/