General Derek O’Malley controls the funding and security clearances for this illegal program. He is the Director of SAPCO.

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THE GAVEL



Attorney Ana Toledo

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A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

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Thanks to Shaun and Ortaine for their amazing work!

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