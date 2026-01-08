The Gavel - tonight
Join attorney Ana Toledo as she brings you from Washington, D.C. the latest on the quest for freedom from government weaponization.
You can watch in any of the following platforms:
The Gavel, Ep. 34
X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TargetedJustice
X: https://x.com/targetedjustice
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v73zz5q-the-gavel-ep.-34.html
Facebook Ana: https://www.facebook.com/atoledopr
Facebook TJ: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703
\
Please donate
Please consider a donation to help our efforts in Washington DC.
No one works harder for the TI Community than Ana.
https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo
https://targetedjustice.com/donate
\
check by mail:
Targeted Justice
PO Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
I’m grateful for your hard work
Thank you Ana for helping us fight this wireless crime against humanity!