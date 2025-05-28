Episode 2 of “The Gavel” - Today

with Attorney Ana Toledo

3pm Central/4pm Eastern/1pm PDT

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

/

Join the Digital Warriors

How to set up X account

1. Go to X.com

2. Click the Sign up button.

/

X Handles - Join the Digital Warriors!

(gray checkmark indicates that it is a legitimate government account)

@Realdonaldtrump

@Sec_Noem

@SecRubio

@RapidResponse47

@AGPamBondi

@BrendanCarrFCC

@CIA

@CISAgov

@DARPA

@DefenseIntel

@DeptofDefense

@DHS

@DNIGabbard

@DOD_IG

@DOGE

@FAA

@FBI

@FBIDirectorKash

@FCC (weaponized cell towers)

@FLOTUS

@HHS

@NCSCgov

@NGA_GEOINT

@NSACyber

@NSAgov

@ODNIgov

@POTUS

@RapidResponse47

@SecDef (Pete Hegseth)

@thejointstaff

@US_Cybercom

@USPS

@SpaceForceDOD

@WhiteHouse



Always tag:

@RLight30

@TargetedJustice (X, Truth Social, On Locals)

@AnaToledoDavila

Rumble.com/usb/user/RealTargetedJustice

@Psardonicus (Dr. Ber: Havana Syndrome posts)

/

Beware of Scams

There are individuals on X and social media, claiming to be former intelligence employees. They claim to cure V2K or take you off the TSDB. It is a scam.

Don’t fall for it. Do not send them money. He can’t even spell DARPA correctly….

/

V2K blocked in some buildings?

TJ has learned that V2K appears to be blocked in the Congress and Senate Office Buildings in Washington DC. Our hypothesis is - alarms and sensors have been installed in the buildings to prevent the use of RNM on Senators, etc. by foreign gov’ts. So the V2K is also blocked…

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/