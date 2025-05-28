Episode 2 of “The Gavel” - Today
with Attorney Ana Toledo
3pm Central/4pm Eastern/1pm PDT
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
/
Join the Digital Warriors
How to set up X account
1. Go to X.com
2. Click the Sign up button.
/
X Handles - Join the Digital Warriors!
(gray checkmark indicates that it is a legitimate government account)
@Realdonaldtrump
@Sec_Noem
@SecRubio
@RapidResponse47
@AGPamBondi
@BrendanCarrFCC
@CIA
@CISAgov
@DARPA
@DefenseIntel
@DeptofDefense
@DHS
@DNIGabbard
@DOD_IG
@DOGE
@FAA
@FBI
@FBIDirectorKash
@FCC (weaponized cell towers)
@FLOTUS
@HHS
@NCSCgov
@NGA_GEOINT
@NSACyber
@NSAgov
@ODNIgov
@POTUS
@RapidResponse47
@SecDef (Pete Hegseth)
@thejointstaff
@US_Cybercom
@USPS
@SpaceForceDOD
@WhiteHouse
Always tag:
@RLight30
@TargetedJustice (X, Truth Social, On Locals)
@AnaToledoDavila
Rumble.com/usb/user/RealTargetedJustice
@Psardonicus (Dr. Ber: Havana Syndrome posts)
/
Beware of Scams
There are individuals on X and social media, claiming to be former intelligence employees. They claim to cure V2K or take you off the TSDB. It is a scam.
Don’t fall for it. Do not send them money. He can’t even spell DARPA correctly….
/
V2K blocked in some buildings?
TJ has learned that V2K appears to be blocked in the Congress and Senate Office Buildings in Washington DC. Our hypothesis is - alarms and sensors have been installed in the buildings to prevent the use of RNM on Senators, etc. by foreign gov’ts. So the V2K is also blocked…
/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====
DIGITAL WARRIORS -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
/
The reason for blocking V2K is just a hypothesis right now. We need more data.