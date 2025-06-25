New Episode of THE GAVEL, today at 3pm CDT, 4pm EDT, 1pm PDT

A 30 Minute Podcast about the latest LEGAL ISSUES for Targeted Individuals.

Hosted by Attorney Ana Toledo.

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

/

Digital Meters

Digital meters are easily and remotely hacked by the government criminals. Yet, many TI's continue to use them, as though the readings were accurate. Not always true...

\

Targeted Justice recommends analog meters, if they are available. If you insist on using a digital meter, then find a method to calibrate it, right before and after taking a reading. Those are your options.

Otherwise, you might continue to blame your refrigerator for microwave attacks...

\

Garland Memo

From Eagle Ed Martin at the DOJ. (We love this guy. :))

“The Garland memo targeting school board parents was govt weaponized against “we the people.” If you got hurt, let us know. We’re digging and listening.”

The investigation of this memo and its criminality could bust the TSDB wide open.

Write to your Congressman and Senators.

\

\

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

We need your first name, phone, email, and a list of your skills.

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 8 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share, or sharing a hotel room - TIevents.org

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

/

/

/