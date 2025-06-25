Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard Blundell's avatar
Bernard Blundell
14h

Credit to all concerned..good luck

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug's avatar
Doug
7h

I'd to catch up watched the other one but when I got to this one NO CC I need CC please correct so I can watch.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture