New Podcast
Attorney Ana Toledo is starting a new podcast called “The Gavel.”
Join us for the latest in legal and judicial analysis.
3pm Houston/4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific
https://rumble.com/v6tn66x-the-gavel.html
/
Gabbard slams 'politically motivated' surveillance
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said her placement on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) "Quiet Skies" watchlist was "politically motivated" after revelations about her surveillance under the Biden administration came to light during a Senate hearing.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/gabbard-slams-politically-motivated-surveillance-effort-intimidate-her-following-criticism-harris?
/
Congressman Tim Burchett claims that Biden staffers were taking bribes for autopen pardons.
https://trendsnewsline.com/2025/05/20/burchett-uncovers-shocking-allegations-of-biden-pardons-scandal-biden-pardon-scandal-tim-burchett-allegations-government-corruption-investigations/
/
/
