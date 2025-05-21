New Podcast

Attorney Ana Toledo is starting a new podcast called “The Gavel.”

Join us for the latest in legal and judicial analysis.

3pm Houston/4pm Eastern/1pm Pacific

https://rumble.com/v6tn66x-the-gavel.html

Gabbard slams 'politically motivated' surveillance

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said her placement on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) "Quiet Skies" watchlist was "politically motivated" after revelations about her surveillance under the Biden administration came to light during a Senate hearing.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/gabbard-slams-politically-motivated-surveillance-effort-intimidate-her-following-criticism-harris?

Congressman Tim Burchett claims that Biden staffers were taking bribes for autopen pardons.

https://trendsnewsline.com/2025/05/20/burchett-uncovers-shocking-allegations-of-biden-pardons-scandal-biden-pardon-scandal-tim-burchett-allegations-government-corruption-investigations/

