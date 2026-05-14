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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
1h

[The Substack screen drop harassment has started on this comment. I'm going to start adding what Substack is doing to the top of the comment].

I want to listen to this upcoming podcast. I don't want to participate on big tech controlled platforms. Rumble will screen me and suck data/download trackers with Cloudflare just for going to it's platform now. X is owned by DoD defense contractor Elon Musk. Fakebook goes without saying when it comes to surveillance.

We are really down to the skinnies on clean access platforms - no log ins, no screeners, no trackers, no cookies. I did a review of video podcasting platforms the other day using the search terms "podcasting platforms user issues". If anyone wants the 3 page list results e-mail me at: allcomm1@protonmail.com.

Without new info, this looks like all that is left:

**Bitchute – I have personally seen video content edited overnight to remove information the C19 psyop did not want out there. I contacted Bitchute about it and there was no response.

**Brighteon.com – Marginal; tired of Mike Adams self-promotion, but customers say he does not censor...

**Clouthub.com – Some people swear by it, but during the C19 peak fight back, broadcasts were screwed with big time when they are being recorded. That may be less now.

**Odysee – Forces anyone registering into an unwanted channel they will never use just to comment. Content I can't find elsewhere is still there.

**Librti.com – "Using free Big Tech social media platforms comes at a cost; your privacy and your data is being sold without your knowledge for various purposes. At Librti, your privacy is safeguarded because we employ offshore servers and utilize sovereign…" and "Join Librti to post, discuss, share photos and videos, join groups, and connect with like-minded people that value the free flow of information and individual liberty. Trending news and information in one spot - thanks to members, independent media,…" 

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Lisa A.'s avatar
Lisa A.
29m

Targeted Justice Thank you for this information and all that you are doing to EXPOSE this EXTREME EVIL FROM THE ENEMY. EVERYONE REMEMBER, “JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR HAS ALREADY WON THE BATTLE AGAINST SATAN THE CURSED”. Stay prayed up and keep walking the walk, JESUS HAS US IN HIS HANDS. “PERIOD!

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