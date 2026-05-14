The Gavel: Special Edition

Featuring Attorney Ana Toledo

Ana brings an update of latest events for Targeted Individuals & legal news from D.C.

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Hearings

Staffers for Rep. Luna have stated that the hearings for MK-Ultra will be rescheduled in about a month or so. Stay tuned.

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Palantir announces their plans for “enemies of the state:”

As a Targeted Individual, you are designated a “suspected terrorist” and an enemy of the state. Your name appears on the FBI’s TSDB and on the M.A.R.S. Military Database. Your name was placed on these lists without Probable Cause or Reasonable Suspicion, in violation of the 4th Amendment.

Palantir has long-term contracts under the C1A. They have already been contracted to put AI software in many US government agencies. Eventually, the C1A will have full control of every agency.

Now, do you see the plan?

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