The Gavel - 1 Year Anniversary: Special Edition
Friday 8pm EDT - Don’t miss it!
The Gavel: Special Edition
Featuring Attorney Ana Toledo
Ana brings an update of latest events for Targeted Individuals & legal news from D.C.
Don’t miss it!
8pm Eastern, 7pm Central, 5pm Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
https://x.com/TargetedJustice
https://www.facebook.com/61555981116703/
Please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
/
Other websites for Targeted Justice:
Updated web links:
Web:
http://targetedjustice.com
X: https://x.com/TargetedJustice
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@TargetedJustice
https://instagram.com/realtargetedjustice/
Locals: https://targetedjustice.locals.com
Printify: http://targeted-justice.printify.me
Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/in/targeted-justice-8513172b2/
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@TargetedJustice
FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703
/
Hearings
Staffers for Rep. Luna have stated that the hearings for MK-Ultra will be rescheduled in about a month or so. Stay tuned.
/
Palantir announces their plans for “enemies of the state:”
As a Targeted Individual, you are designated a “suspected terrorist” and an enemy of the state. Your name appears on the FBI’s TSDB and on the M.A.R.S. Military Database. Your name was placed on these lists without Probable Cause or Reasonable Suspicion, in violation of the 4th Amendment.
Palantir has long-term contracts under the C1A. They have already been contracted to put AI software in many US government agencies. Eventually, the C1A will have full control of every agency.
Now, do you see the plan?
/
[The Substack screen drop harassment has started on this comment. I'm going to start adding what Substack is doing to the top of the comment].
I want to listen to this upcoming podcast. I don't want to participate on big tech controlled platforms. Rumble will screen me and suck data/download trackers with Cloudflare just for going to it's platform now. X is owned by DoD defense contractor Elon Musk. Fakebook goes without saying when it comes to surveillance.
We are really down to the skinnies on clean access platforms - no log ins, no screeners, no trackers, no cookies. I did a review of video podcasting platforms the other day using the search terms "podcasting platforms user issues". If anyone wants the 3 page list results e-mail me at: allcomm1@protonmail.com.
Without new info, this looks like all that is left:
**Bitchute – I have personally seen video content edited overnight to remove information the C19 psyop did not want out there. I contacted Bitchute about it and there was no response.
**Brighteon.com – Marginal; tired of Mike Adams self-promotion, but customers say he does not censor...
**Clouthub.com – Some people swear by it, but during the C19 peak fight back, broadcasts were screwed with big time when they are being recorded. That may be less now.
**Odysee – Forces anyone registering into an unwanted channel they will never use just to comment. Content I can't find elsewhere is still there.
**Librti.com – "Using free Big Tech social media platforms comes at a cost; your privacy and your data is being sold without your knowledge for various purposes. At Librti, your privacy is safeguarded because we employ offshore servers and utilize sovereign…" and "Join Librti to post, discuss, share photos and videos, join groups, and connect with like-minded people that value the free flow of information and individual liberty. Trending news and information in one spot - thanks to members, independent media,…"
Targeted Justice Thank you for this information and all that you are doing to EXPOSE this EXTREME EVIL FROM THE ENEMY. EVERYONE REMEMBER, “JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR HAS ALREADY WON THE BATTLE AGAINST SATAN THE CURSED”. Stay prayed up and keep walking the walk, JESUS HAS US IN HIS HANDS. “PERIOD!