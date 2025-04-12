Targeted Justice News
This morning, Targeted Justice headlines an article in The Gateway Pundit - one of the most read publications in Washington DC. Led by Jim Hoft, one of the most respected journalists in American media today.
/
“Targeted Justice, a civil liberties organization representing victims of unlawful surveillance and harassment, has fired off a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding an immediate end to what they call “un-American and illegal” programs funded by the agency.
The letter was penned by Ana L. Toledo, Esq., Counsel for Targeted Justice, and accuses DHS of orchestrating a sprawling network of surveillance, harassment, and psychological operations through Fusion Centers, targeting innocent Americans under the guise of counterterrorism.
The letter claims DHS is bankrolling a shadowy campaign against over 300,000 Americans wrongfully placed on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/targeted-justice-sounds-alarm-dhs-funded-gangstalking-programs/
/
Thank you Jim Hoft, for listening.
You can thank Jim Hoft on X - note that his name has an underline after it.
@JimHoft_
Or send an email and thank him. This is huge!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/tip-line/
Targeted Justice recommends TheGatewayPundit.com - they have long been our primary source of news.
/
Please post and share everywhere!
/
Very important that we get maximum coverage on this. The Dept of Intelligence and Analysis at DHS, funds these illegal activities and reports to Kristi Noem.
/
Join our Digital Warriors and get the news out!
See our prior newsletters to sign up on X.
/
Visit TargetedJustice.com
to learn more.
We are a 501c(3) nonprofit.
/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====
DIGITAL WARRIORS -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =
TheGatewayPundit.com averages more than 2.5 million readers each day.
Let's get the word out!
Thank you Ana for your bravery and for all TIS,in the world.You don't know how much this means to all of us .....🙏God bless you and your love ones