GET. A. WARRANT.

FISA FIGHT NOT OVER

The real issue is stopping warrantless spying on Americans, warning any extension must include safeguards so “a rogue FBI” can’t repeat the abuses seen under Biden.

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The Fourth Amendment isn’t a suggestion.



It’s the law of the land, and no one is above it—not even our intelligence agencies.



Protect the Fourth. Reform FISA.

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Here is one organization - Grassfire

https://www.grassfire.com/fisa_spying_fax_order

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Sample Letter

Honorable Congressman,



I am writing as a constituent to urge you to oppose any reauthorization of FISA Section 702 that does not include clear and enforceable warrant requirements for searches involving U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.



An NSA analyst used Section 702 surveillance powers to spy on Americans he met on a dating app. This is exactly the kind of abuse that should never happen.



If FISA Section 702 is brought forward without a meaningful warrant requirement, I urge you to oppose it. This is not a partisan issue; it is a constitutional responsibility and one that directly affects the freedoms of law‑abiding Americans. Please remember - you swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Thank you,

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Please write or call your Congressman & Senators:

U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)

http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current). \ \



U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

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House of Representatives Directory with Staff

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

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