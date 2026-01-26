Reltron rated at 250 million watts.

Trump calls it the “Discombobulator.” TJ knows it is called a Reltron, High-Power Microwave weapon.

“The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post published on Jan. 24.

Trump said the weapon disabled Venezuelan equipment during the operation, enabling U.S. forces to capture Maduro.

“They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons, and nothing worked. They were all set for us,” he said.

The president did not explain how the weapon worked or how it was deployed.

This comment from the president fits with the alleged eye-witness account.

Security Guard: At one point, they launched something—I don’t know how to describe it... it was like a very intense sound wave.Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.

The satellite weapon used in Venezuela is called a Reltron/Vircator. It is manufactured by Física Applied Technologies in San Leandro, CA. The US Space Force admits they are operating these weapons. This is also the weapon that causes Havana Syndrome.

https://rumble.com/v74p354-exclusive-secret-sonic-weapon-truth.html

Targeted Justice recommends this documentary - “The Spider’s Web.” It describes how major banks are involved in drugs, weapons, terrorism, and human trafficking.

Corrupt US banks

Here is a list of US banks that have offices in London. According to the documentary movie, “The Spider’s Web”, these banks are involved in money laundering for drugs, weapons, terrorism, human trafficking, mafia money, etc.

JPMorgan Chase — Has a major presence in London, including its European headquarters in Canary Wharf (e.g., 25 Bank Street). They employ thousands in the UK and recently announced plans for a new large tower in Canary Wharf.

Bank of America — Operates offices in London, including at 2 King Edward Street (City of London) for BofA Securities and related activities.

Citigroup (Citi) — Long-established presence since 1902, with offices in London for various banking services.

Goldman Sachs — Maintains a London branch (Goldman Sachs Bank USA London Branch) and major offices, such as at 100 Bishopsgate.

Morgan Stanley — Has multiple offices in London, including at 20 Bank Street and 25 Cabot Square in Canary Wharf.

Wells Fargo — Has a branch or international office presence in London (though primarily for commercial/corporate services, not consumer retail).

U.S. Bank — Operates through a UK branch (e.g., at 125 Old Broad Street for global corporate trust and related services).

Others — Including State Street Bank and Trust Company, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), and potentially Northern Trust, which have branches or entities in London.

These are typically not retail branches open to the general public for personal checking/savings accounts (few US banks offer full consumer banking in the UK). Instead, they serve corporate clients, investment banking, wealth management for high-net-worth individuals, or institutional services - such as money laundering.

ICE appears to have arrested a Targeted Individual?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/media-claim-ice-drags-citizen-snow-his-underwear/

Note the burns on his legs and knees.

The Gateway Pundit reported that on January 18, 2026, ICE arrested ChongLy “Scott” Thao in St. Paul, Minnesota. The incident went viral showing Thao, a 56-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen - with burn marks on his legs, similar to those on our microwave burns tab.

Targeted Individual - D’s legs in New York City:

Microwave burns of D.

