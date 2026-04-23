Kerry Cassidy interviews Bill Wood (30 minute outake)

*Kerry is an Advisory Board member at Targeted Justice

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NXHrrIQw0EIK/

https://www.bitchute. com/video/NXHrrIQw0EIK/ [Delete spaces]

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Interview from 2012

Bill Wood is a former Navy Seal, that became an expert at the Pentagon on timelines and probabilities. Listen to him describe how the Deep State used him to analyze timelines from Project Looking Glass, without giving him all of the information. His conclusion was - the timelines are converging to a narrow set of probabilities, that will destroy the Deep State. There is nothing the Deep State can do to manipulate the timelines for any significant effect. They have known this for 30+ years…

You don’t need to agree with this analysis - but keep in mind this is how the Deep State “thinks.” This is how they make decisions.

*Contains opinions that are not necessarily the opinions of Targeted Justice.

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Part 1

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Part 2

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Part 3

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