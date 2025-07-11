Cosmos Club

There are some countries that are clearly receiving the TSDB list, but their names do not appear on the official treaty list. How are the Deep State criminals signing these "deals?” Have you ever seen a Congressional or Presidential report that states - ”We have decided to open a U.S. military base in Nigeria?”

TJ believes that the Pentagon may be behind these other agreements, without Congressional or Presidential approval.

The United States maintains approximately 750 to 800 military bases outside its national territory, spread across at least 80 countries. This number includes a range of installations, from large bases like Ramstein Air Base in Germany to smaller cooperative security locations or "lily pads."

A 2021 report from Al Jazeera noted about 750 bases in 80 countries, with Japan hosting the most (120), followed by Germany (119) and South Korea (73).

A 2023 Democracy Now! report cited 750 bases in over 80 countries, emphasizing the U.S.'s extensive global military presence compared to other nations like China, which has about eight.

/

Cosmos Club

There is evidence to suggest that the Cosmos Club in Washington DC, is where some of these deals are struck.

Located at 2121 Massachusetts Avenue NW, near Dupont Circle, the Cosmos Club is geographically close to key government institutions in Washington, D.C., including the Pentagon, which is across the Potomac in Arlington, Virginia.

The Cosmos Club, founded in 1878, is a private social club for individuals distinguished in science, literature, arts, learned professions, or public service, with a membership that has included notable figures like presidents, Supreme Court justices, Nobel Prize winners, and government officials.

A 2022 Intelligence Online article highlighted declassified CIA files revealing that the Cosmos Club was a social venue where senior CIA officials, including figures like George H.W. Bush and R. James Woolsey, mingled and conducted discreet business for decades.

\

Other Meeting Locations in Washington DC

2. Mayflower Hotel

Location: 1127 Connecticut Avenue NW

The Mayflower Hotel, a historic luxury hotel in downtown D.C., has been cited as a frequent gathering place for government officials, including those in intelligence. According to a historians.org article, the hotel’s Café Promenade (formerly the Rib Room) was a favored dining spot for J. Edgar Hoover, the longtime FBI Director, and his associate Clyde Tolson.

3. Georgetown Restaurants and Bars

Examples: Martin's Tavern (1264 Wisconsin Avenue NW) Café Milano (3251 Prospect Street NW)



Starbucks at CIA Headquarters (George Bush Center for Intelligence) Location: 1000 Colonial Farm Road, McLean, Virginia (just outside D.C.)

International Spy Museum

Location: 700 L’Enfant Plaza SW

The International Spy Museum, while primarily a tourist attraction, is mentioned in a historians.org article as a site with artifacts and exhibits related to espionage, including CIA history. It hosts events and lectures that attract intelligence professionals, historians, and former CIA officers. Dupont Circle Area (General Social Venues)

Dupont Circle, near the Cosmos Club, is a hub for D.C.’s political and intellectual elite, with numerous restaurants, bars, and private clubs. A 2017 Washingtonian article on spy sites highlights D.C.’s broader espionage culture, noting that areas like Dupont Circle are frequented by government officials. Venues like The Tabard Inn (1739 N Street NW), a historic hotel and restaurant, are known for hosting discreet gatherings of political figures. \ \ VOLUNTEERS & INTERVIEW CANDIDATES We are still looking for volunteers & inteview candidates. Let us know how you can help. Please tell us about yourself. Write to TJustice2@proton.me Put “Volunteer” or “Interview” in the subject line. / = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = ===== DIGITAL WARRIORS - Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc. They will block it, if you just post the LINK. The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste. = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = Join us for Targeted Action 2025 Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025 You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org / TJ on Rumble (Videos) https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels / Blocked? Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address. Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at TargetedJustice.substack.com / Please consider a Donation Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice or https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice by check: Targeted Justice ​ P.O. Box 15990 Houston, TX 77220 / Gifts & Tshirts https://targeted-justice.printify.me https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/ / 1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room. Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers. #DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI /

- 137ChknKyev-1WellDun979