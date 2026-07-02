Brave CIA Whistleblower James Erdman III

https://www.c-span.org/program/senate-committee/cia-whistleblower-testifies-on-alleged-federal-covid-19-coverup/679083

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Former CIA agent James Erdman III recently shared about the CIA’s “5th Function.”

The Fifth Function refers to the famously open-ended clause in the National Security Act of 1947 (50 USC § 3036(d)(4):

The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency shall—

“perform such other functions and duties related to intelligence affecting the national security as the President or the Director of National Intelligence may direct.”

The crux of this is, if a president orders the CIA to perform a special mission - for example if Obama ordered a small group of agents to covertly spy on Trump, or to cause instability in Indonesia’s elections - then that operation keeps going, even after Obama leaves. Obama has no control anymore, but the mission stays and the next president isn’t briefed.

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More information on the New TJ Lawsuit:

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Watch The Gavel - Friday at 8pm EDT

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With



Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

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Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

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