This explains why CIA employees are willing to torture you…

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Media Contacts

Some of the media contacts that published our announcement for the new lawsuit. You can contact them and demand an investigation. MK- Ultra never ended. Tell them about MK-Ultra and the Targeting Program:

info@ap.org,

Editorial.Booking@thomsonreuters.com,

tips@nbcuni.com,

contact.nbcnews@nbcuni.com,

NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com,

evening@cbsnews.com,

weekend@cbsnews.com,

desk@cbs2ny.com,

foxnewstips@foxnews.com,

newsmanager@foxnews.com,

mecommentary@npr.org,

atccommentary@npr.org,

cbcpr@cbc.ca,

alerts@globalnews.ca,

ViewerContactCalgary@globalnews.ca,

newstips@globaltv.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

programming@azfamily.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

news@kcra.com,

news@kovr.com,

newstips@denver7.com,

KCNCNews@cbs.com,

news@wfsb.com,

info@delawarepublic.org,

news@wanf.com,

newstip@wsbtv.com,

newstipsatlanta@fox.com,

news@news4jax.com,

FOX13tampanews@fox.com,

news@wctv.tv,

news@ktuu.com,

news@wsfa.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

news@azfamily.com,

share@abc15.com,

news@kovr.com,

news@kcra.com,

newstips@denver7.com,

KCNCNews@cbs.com,

newsdesk3@wfsb.com,

news@wboc.com,

abc27news@wtxl.com,

allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com,

newstipsatlanta@fox.com,

newstip@wsbtv.com,

news@wanf.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

programming@azfamily.com,

news@wbrz.com,

newstips@denver7.com,

news@wics.com,

news@kovr.com,

news@wbaltv.com,

news@wafb.com,

news@civilbeat.org,

newsdesk@wbztv.com,

newstips@wbztv.com,

newsdesk@kctv5.com,

wrtvnews@scripps.com,

newstips@fox47news.com,

wxmi-news@fox17online.com,

news@wcco.com,

desk@1011now.com,

8@klkntv.com,

news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,

news@kxlh.com,

tips@nbcuni.com,

breakingnews@wmur.com,

storyideas@wmur.com,

news12nj@news12.com,

editor@jerseyvindicator.org,

tips@capitalbnews.org,

news@abc6onyourside.com,

tips@abc6onyourside.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@okcfox.com,

counton@wistv.com,

newstips@ncsu.edu,

opbnews@opb.org,

newsroom@oregonian.com,

tips@spotlightpa.org,

spotlightpa@protonmail.com,

tips@texastribune.org,

ktbcnews@fox.com,

news@wsmv.com,

tips@wsmv.com,

news@fox17.com,

news@oceanstatemedia.org,

news@fox13now.com,

tips@nbcuni.com,

contact@vtdigger.org,

tips@vtdigger.org,

tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,

wisntvnews@hearst.com,

news@tmj4.com,

news@kgwn.tv,

news@oilcity.news,

fox5dc@fox.com,

tips@spotlightpa.org,

spotlightpa@protonmail.com,

opbnews@opb.org,

news@wbrz.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

programming@azfamily.com,

news@kovr.com,

newstips@denver7.com,

KCNCNews@cbs.com,

news@wfsb.com,

info@delawarepublic.org,

news@wanf.com,

news@wcco.com,

news@wgal.com,

news@wsmv.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@wbaltv.com,

news@wafb.com,

news@wics.com,

news@wctv.tv,

news@wrtv.com,

news@wbztv.com,

news@wtop.com,

tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,

news@wgal.com,

news8@wgal.com,

counton@wistv.com,

news@fox17.com,

tips@abc6onyourside.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@okcfox.com,

opbnews@opb.org,

newsroom@oregonian.com,

tips@texastribune.org,

news@kxlh.com,

news@nbcuni.com,

tips@spotlightpa.org,

spotlightpa@protonmail.com,

contact@vtdigger.org,

tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,

news@oceanstatemedia.org,

news@kgwn.tv,

info@wisconsinwatch.org,

editor@wisconsinwatch.org,

news@fox13now.com,

newsdesk@kutv2.com,

news@ksl.com,

info@newscoopnd.org,

desk@1011now.com,

news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,

news@wsmv.com,

newstips@fox.com,

news@wctv.tv,

news@wafb.com,

news@wbaltv.com,

news@wcco.com,

news@wfsb.com,

news@wgal.com,

counton@wistv.com,

news@wrtv.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

programming@azfamily.com,

news@kovr.com,

news@kcra.com,

newstips@denver7.com,

KCNCNews@cbs.com,

news@wfsb.com,

info@delawarepublic.org,

news@wanf.com,

newstipsatlanta@fox.com,

newstip@wsbtv.com,

news@wbrz.com,

news@civilbeat.org,

news@wics.com,

news@wbztv.com,

news@kctv5.com,

wrtvnews@scripps.com,

news@wafb.com,

news@wmur.com,

storyideas@wmur.com,

news@wgal.com,

news8@wgal.com,

news@wcco.com,

news@wrtv.com,

news@okcfox.com,

news@fox17.com,

tips@texastribune.org,

ktbcnews@fox.com,

news@wsmv.com,

news@news4jax.com,

FOX13tampanews@fox.com,

news@wctv.tv,

news@wbaltv.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@wboc.com,

abc27news@wtxl.com,

allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com,

tips@abc6onyourside.com,

news@abc6onyourside.com,

news@kgwn.tv,

news@oilcity.news,

fox5dc@fox.com,

news@wtop.com,

newsdesk@wbztv.com,

newstips@wbztv.com,

news@tmj4.com,

wisntvnews@hearst.com,

tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,

contact@vtdigger.org,

tips@vtdigger.org,

news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,

desk@1011now.com,

8@klkntv.com,

news@kxlh.com,

tips@nbcuni.com,

news12nj@news12.com,

editor@jerseyvindicator.org,

tips@capitalbnews.org,

news@opb.org,

newsroom@oregonian.com,

spotlightpa@protonmail.com,

tips@spotlightpa.org,

news@oceanstatemedia.org,

counton@wistv.com,

newstips@ncsu.edu,

tipline@ncauditor.gov,

news@fox13now.com,

newsdesk@kutv2.com,

news@ksl.com,

news@wafb.com,

news@kgwn.tv,

news@wbrz.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@wcco.com,

news@wgal.com,

news@wctv.tv,

news@wbaltv.com,

news@wanf.com,

news@wsmv.com,

news@waka.com,

news@ktuu.com,

programming@azfamily.com,

news@kovr.com,

news@kcra.com,

newstips@denver7.com,

KCNCNews@cbs.com,

info@delawarepublic.org,

news@wanf.com,

newstipsatlanta@fox.com,

newstip@wsbtv.com,

news@wbrz.com,

news@civilbeat.org,

news@wics.com,

news@wbztv.com,

news@kctv5.com,

wrtvnews@scripps.com,

news@wafb.com,

news@wmur.com,

storyideas@wmur.com,

news@wgal.com,

news8@wgal.com,

news@wcco.com,

news@wrtv.com,

news@okcfox.com,

news@fox17.com,

tips@texastribune.org,

ktbcnews@fox.com,

news@wsmv.com,

news@news4jax.com,

FOX13tampanews@fox.com,

news@wctv.tv,

news@wbaltv.com,

news@wsyx6.com,

news@wboc.com,

abc27news@wtxl.com,

allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com,

tips@abc6onyourside.com,

news@abc6onyourside.com,

news@kgwn.tv,

news@oilcity.news,

fox5dc@fox.com,

newsdesk@wbztv.com,

newstips@wbztv.com,

news@tmj4.com,

wisntvnews@hearst.com,

tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,

contact@vtdigger.org,

tips@vtdigger.org,

news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,

desk@1011now.com,

8@klkntv.com,

news@kxlh.com,

tips@nbcuni.com,

news12nj@news12.com,

editor@jerseyvindicator.org,

tips@capitalbnews.org,

opbnews@opb.org,

newsroom@oregonian.com,

spotlightpa@protonmail.com,

tips@spotlightpa.org,

news@oceanstatemedia.org,

counton@wistv.com,

newstips@ncsu.edu,

tipline@ncauditor.gov,

news@fox13now.com,

newsdesk@kutv2.com,

news@ksl.com,

info@ap.org,

Editorial.Booking@thomsonreuters.com,

tips@nbcuni.com,

contact.nbcnews@nbcuni.com,

NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com,

evening@cbsnews.com,

weekend@cbsnews.com,

desk@cbs2ny.com,

foxnewstips@foxnews.com,

newsmanager@foxnews.com,

mecommentary@npr.org,

atccommentary@npr.org,

cbcpr@cbc.ca,

alerts@globalnews.ca,

ViewerContactCalgary@globalnews.ca,

newstips@globaltv.com,