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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
35m

#DeFundCIA

#DemolishTheCIA

#DismantleCIA

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
26m

John Kiriakou has incessantly said there was nothing wrong with the CIA until after the pys-op known as 9/11.

He is the classic example of "controlled opposition."

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