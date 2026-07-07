The CIA Recruits Sociopathic Tendencies…
This explains why CIA employees are willing to torture you…
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Media Contacts
Some of the media contacts that published our announcement for the new lawsuit. You can contact them and demand an investigation. MK- Ultra never ended. Tell them about MK-Ultra and the Targeting Program:
Editorial.Booking@thomsonreuters.com,
NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com,
ViewerContactCalgary@globalnews.ca,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
Editorial.Booking@thomsonreuters.com,
NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com,
ViewerContactCalgary@globalnews.ca,
#DeFundCIA
#DemolishTheCIA
#DismantleCIA
John Kiriakou has incessantly said there was nothing wrong with the CIA until after the pys-op known as 9/11.
He is the classic example of "controlled opposition."