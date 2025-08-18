The C1A House of Horrors: 25 Years of Torture, Blackmail, Murder, and Treason. Defund the C1A.

123 News Articles, between 2000 - 2025.

1. The Case of John Deutch (The New York Times, February 2, 2000) - Criticizes former CIA Director John Deutch for mishandling classified information on his home computer, portraying it as reckless misconduct that endangered national security and warranted criminal charges. https://www.nytimes.com/2000/02/02/opinion/the-case-of-john-deutch.html

2. CIA Had No Role in Crack Epidemic, House Probe Concludes (The Washington Post, May 12, 2000) - Details a congressional investigation clearing the CIA of direct involvement in Contra cocaine trafficking but accuses agency personnel of turning a blind eye to drug dealers among allies, enabling urban epidemics. https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2000/05/12/cia-had-no-role-in-crack-epidemic-house-probe-concludes/e7005e4b-b23e-414a-adb1-cbc80ea34d7b/

3. SOLOMON: Establishment Papers Do Damage Control for the CIA (Alternet, April 26, 2000) - Accuses CIA personnel of complicity in Contra drug smuggling and criticizes directors for suppressing evidence to protect the agency's reputation during the crack epidemic scandal. https://www.alternet.org/2000/04/solomon_establishment_papers_do_damage_control_for_the_cia

4. Bush Administration Defends Intelligence Findings on Iraq (Arms Control Association, July 31, 2003) - Details how former CIA Director George Tenet and the agency exaggerated Iraq's WMD threats, leading to misleading the public and Congress in the run-up to the Iraq War. https://www.armscontrol.org/act/2003-07/press-releases/bush-administration-defends-intelligence-findings-iraq

5. Does a Felon Rove the White House? (CounterPunch, September 30, 2003) - Accuses senior White House advisor Karl Rove, in coordination with CIA-linked officials, of illegally outing CIA officer Valerie Plame as retaliation against her husband for criticizing Iraq WMD claims, portraying it as a felony-level abuse to silence dissent. https://www.counterpunch.org/2003/09/30/does-a-felon-rove-the-white-house/

6. A Tale of Two Intelligence Estimates (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, March 25, 2004) - Criticizes CIA analysts and directors for politicizing intelligence on Iraq's WMDs, leading to exaggerated threats that justified the invasion despite internal doubts. https://carnegieendowment.org/posts/2004/03/a-tale-of-two-intelligence-estimates?lang=en

7. Under-fire CIA chief resigns (The Guardian, June 3, 2004) - Portrays former CIA Director George Tenet's resignation amid bitter criticism for failing to prevent 9/11 and providing flawed intelligence on Iraq's WMDs, framing him as a scapegoat for broader agency incompetence. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/jun/04/usa.iraq1

8. CIA blasted for false Iraq WMD claims (Al Jazeera, July 9, 2004) - Accuses former CIA Director George Tenet and the agency of severely exaggerating Saddam Hussein's weapons threat, with Senate critics calling it a major intelligence failure that enabled the Iraq invasion. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2004/7/9/cia-blasted-for-false-iraq-wmd-claims

9. Commission Slams WMD Intelligence (Arms Control Association, May 2005) - Accuses CIA personnel and directors of systemic failures in assessing Iraq's WMDs, including poor analysis and overreliance on faulty sources, undermining U.S. credibility. https://www.armscontrol.org/act/2005-05/commission-slams-wmd-intelligence

10. Ex-CIA chief eats humble pie (The Guardian, April 29, 2005) - Highlights former CIA Director George Tenet's regret over his "slam dunk" assurance on Iraq's WMDs, depicting him as chastened for misleading the White House and contributing to a disastrous war. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2005/apr/29/iraq.usa

11. The CIA: Cowboys, Indians and Whistleblowers (CounterPunch, April 3, 2006) - Former CIA analyst David MacMichael exposes agency culture under directors like George Tenet as one of intimidation against whistleblowers, highlighting suppression of dissent on Iraq intelligence and Native American-related operations as emblematic of corrupt "cowboy" leadership. https://www.counterpunch.org/2006/04/03/the-cia-cowboys-indians-and-whistleblowers/

12. Ex-CIA official: WMD evidence ignored (CNN, April 23, 2006) - A retired CIA official accuses the Bush administration, including former Director George Tenet, of ignoring intelligence that Iraq had no WMDs, portraying agency leadership as complicit in fabricating justifications for war. https://www.cnn.com/2006/US/04/23/cia.iraq/

13. Reports, Politics, and Intelligence Failures: The Case of Iraq (Journal of Strategic Studies, 2006) - Analyzes the CIA's Iraq WMD intelligence as a catastrophic failure due to politicization under Tenet, accusing analysts of cherry-picking data to support invasion narratives. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/251523646_Reports_Politics_and_Intelligence_Failures_The_Case_of_Iraq

14. Tenet claims CIA was a scapegoat for war (NBC News, April 29, 2007) - Accuses former CIA Director George Tenet of deflecting blame in his book for providing faulty intelligence that led to the Iraq War, portraying him as soberingly admitting to major agency missteps. https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna18351287

15. George Tenet's Evasions (CBS News, May 4, 2007) - Criticizes former CIA Director George Tenet for evading responsibility in his memoir, slamming him for faulty WMD intelligence and scapegoating others while downplaying agency failures in Iraq. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/george-tenets-evasions/

16. The C.I.A.'s Black Sites (The New Yorker, August 5, 2007) - Exposes the CIA's secret detention and possible torture of suspects at black sites under directors like George Tenet and Michael Hayden, criticizing agency personnel for operating outside legal bounds. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/08/13/the-black-sites

17. Plame criticizes Bush, media for leak scandal (NBC News, October 17, 2007) - Former CIA officer Valerie Plame accuses senior administration officials, tied to the CIA leak, of deliberately exposing her identity as retaliation, criticizing the agency and White House for endangering lives. https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna21352252

18. Double Jeopardy: CIA Renditions to Jordan (Human Rights Watch, April 7, 2008) - Details how CIA personnel under directors like Porter Goss and Michael Hayden used Jordan as a proxy for detention and torture, accusing the agency of human rights abuses and illegal renditions. https://www.hrw.org/report/2008/04/07/double-jeopardy/cia-renditions-jordan

19. Afghan Heroin & the CIA (Geopolitical Monitor, April 1, 2008) - Accuses CIA officers of facilitating heroin trafficking in Afghanistan to fund operations, portraying directors as complicit in the global opium trade explosion. https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/afghan-heroin-the-cia-519/

20. U.S. Intelligence and Iraq WMD (The National Security Archive, August 22, 2008) - Exposes CIA failures in Iraq WMD assessments under Tenet, accusing personnel of ignoring contradictory evidence and politicizing reports to justify war. https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB254/index.htm

21. Getting Away with Torture (Human Rights Watch, July 12, 2011) - Accuses former CIA directors George Tenet, Porter Goss, and Michael Hayden of overseeing detainee mistreatment, including waterboarding, and calls for investigations into their roles in post-9/11 abuses. https://www.hrw.org/report/2011/07/12/getting-away-torture/bush-administration-and-mistreatment-detainees

22. Petraeus's CIA Steers Obama on Policy (Consortium News, October 20, 2011) - Criticizes former CIA Director David Petraeus for manipulating President Obama through covert channels, portraying his leadership as steering U.S. policy toward endless wars while evading accountability for intelligence failures. https://consortiumnews.com/2011/10/20/petraeuss-cia-steers-obama-on-policy/

23. The Lost History of 'J. Edgar' (Consortium News, November 14, 2011) - Portrays former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover's ties to early CIA operations as a legacy of unchecked power and misconduct, accusing subsequent CIA directors of continuing his abusive surveillance tactics against dissenters. https://consortiumnews.com/2011/11/14/the-lost-history-of-j-edgar/

24. Army Threatens to Fire Whistleblower for Talking to McClatchy (Truthout, March 20, 2012) - Details how military and CIA-linked labs retaliated against a whistleblower exposing forensic misconduct, accusing CIA personnel of complicity in covering up flawed intelligence practices that endangered national security. https://truthout.org/articles/army-threatens-to-fire-whistleblower-for-talking-to-mcclatchy/

25. Twisted Logic and the New Book by the CIA Spy Who Destroyed Torture Tapes (American Civil Liberties Union, April 25, 2012) - Blasts former CIA officer Jose Rodriguez for defending his destruction of 92 torture videotapes, accusing him of covering up illegal interrogations and enabling a culture of abuse. https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/twisted-logic-and-new-book-cia-spy-who-destroyed-torture-tapes

26. Jose Rodriguez and the Ninety-Two Tapes (The New Yorker, April 30, 2012) - Criticizes former CIA officer Jose Rodriguez for unapologetically destroying torture tapes, portraying his actions as defending enhanced interrogation techniques widely seen as torture. https://www.newyorker.com/news/amy-davidson/jose-rodriguez-and-the-ninety-two-tapes

27. Why Did 'Intelligence' Fail Britain and America in Iraq? (E-International Relations, July 25, 2012) - Accuses CIA and UK intelligence under Tenet of politicizing WMD reports, leading to flawed assessments that justified the Iraq invasion. https://www.e-ir.info/2012/07/25/why-was-british-and-american-intelligence-about-iraqs-wmd-programmes-wrong-before-the-2003-war/

28. C.I.A. 'whistleblower' John Kiriakou jailed for two years for identity leak (The Guardian, October 23, 2012) - Frames the jailing of former CIA officer John Kiriakou as punishment for whistleblowing on torture and rendition, criticizing the agency for suppressing exposures of its abuses. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2012/oct/23/cia-whistleblower-john-kiriakou-leak

29. Citing Affair, Petraeus Resigns as C.I.A. Director (The New York Times, November 9, 2012) - Details former CIA Director David Petraeus's resignation over an extramarital affair, uncovering potential security risks and mishandling of classified information during his tenure. https://www.nytimes.com/2012/11/10/us/citing-affair-petraeus-resigns-as-cia-director.html

30. CIA Official Who Destroyed Torture Tapes Squirms at Zero Dark Thirty Torture Scenes (Wired, January 4, 2013) - Criticizes former CIA officer Jose Rodriguez for hypocrisy in complaining about film depictions of torture while having destroyed evidence of the real acts he oversaw. https://www.wired.com/2013/01/rodriguez-zero-dark-thirty/

31. John Brennan's extremism and dishonesty rewarded with CIA Director nomination (The Guardian, January 7, 2013) - Accuses CIA Director nominee John Brennan of lying about civilian deaths from drone strikes and supporting torture, arguing his promotion rewards dishonesty and extremism. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/jan/07/john-brennan-dishonesty-cia-director-nomination

32. Obama's Rebuilt National Security Team (Consortium News, February 27, 2013) - Blasts CIA Director nominee John Brennan for politicizing intelligence on drone strikes and torture, depicting his role in Obama's team as rewarding extremism and dishonesty in agency ranks. https://consortiumnews.com/2013/02/27/obamas-rebuilt-national-security-team/

33. The Spy Who Said Too Much (The New Yorker, March 25, 2013) - Details former CIA officer John Kiriakou's imprisonment for exposing torture, accusing agency leadership of retaliating against whistleblowers while protecting torturers. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2013/04/01/the-spy-who-said-too-much

34. The Tragic Saga of Gary Webb (Consortium News, March 26, 2013) - Details how CIA officers under multiple directors covered up Contra drug trafficking links, accusing them of destroying journalist Gary Webb's career to hide agency complicity in the crack epidemic. https://consortiumnews.com/2013/03/26/the-tragic-saga-of-gary-webb/

35. The Real Benghazi Scandal (Consortium News, May 15, 2013) - Accuses CIA Director Michael Hayden and others of suppressing internal reviews on torture and renditions, framing the Benghazi incident as a cover for broader agency scandals involving illegal arms trafficking. https://consortiumnews.com/2013/05/15/the-real-benghazi-scandal/

36. The Real Benghazi Scandal (CounterPunch, May 15, 2013) - Exposes CIA personnel in Benghazi as running illegal arms smuggling operations, criticizing directors like David Petraeus for endangering lives through unchecked covert activities. https://www.counterpunch.org/2013/05/15/the-real-benghazi-scandal/

37. Blowing the Whistle on CIA Torture from Beyond the Grave (The Intercept, October 17, 2014) - Reveals posthumous whistleblower accounts exposing CIA torture under directors like George Tenet, criticizing agency personnel for suppressing evidence of post-9/11 abuses. https://theintercept.com/2014/10/17/blowing-whistle-cia-torture-beyond-grave/

38. Is Obama Stalling Until Republicans Can Bury the CIA Torture Report? (The Intercept, October 23, 2014) - Accuses CIA Director John Brennan of delaying declassification of the Senate torture report to protect torturers, portraying agency leadership as complicit in political cover-ups. https://theintercept.com/2014/10/23/white-house-waiting-gop-senate-kill-feinsteins-torture-report/

39. The CIA, the Contras and Drugs (CounterPunch, October 29, 2014) - Accuses CIA officers of knowingly ignoring or enabling Contra drug trafficking in the 1980s, with ties persisting into the 2000s under directors like George Tenet, portraying it as systemic corruption. https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/10/29/the-cia-the-contras-and-drugs/

40. The CIA and Drugs, Inc.: a Covert History (CounterPunch, November 7, 2014) - Links CIA officers to drug cartels through Contra operations, accusing them of enabling the U.S. crack epidemic while directors like Porter Goss turned a blind eye. https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/11/07/the-cia-and-drugs-inc-a-covert-history/

41. Congressman Calls on President Obama to Pardon CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou (Truthout, November 21, 2014) - Highlights the persecution of former CIA officer John Kiriakou for exposing torture, accusing agency leadership of using the Espionage Act to punish whistleblowers while protecting torturers. https://truthout.org/articles/congressman-calls-on-president-obama-to-pardon-cia-whistleblower-john-kiriakou/?amp

42. Senate report on CIA program details brutality, dishonesty (The Washington Post, December 9, 2014) - Based on the Senate report, accuses CIA personnel under multiple directors of brutal torture methods that were ineffective and dishonest representations to Congress and the public. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/senate-report-on-cia-program-details-brutality-dishonesty/2014/12/09/1075c726-7f0e-11e4-9f38-95a187e4c1f7_story.html

43. John Brennan's zigzag on torture (Politico, December 10, 2014) - Highlights CIA Director John Brennan's inconsistent statements on the agency's torture program, accusing him of evading accountability during Senate scrutiny. https://www.politico.com/story/2014/12/john-brennan-cia-torture-113456

44. For CIA, Truth About Torture Was an Existential Threat (The Intercept, December 10, 2014) - Portrays CIA officials involved in torture as viewing accountability as a threat to the agency's existence, accusing directors like Michael Hayden of fostering a culture of denial and cover-ups. https://theintercept.com/2014/12/10/cia-truth-torture-existential-threat/

45. No torture without psychologists? (British Psychological Society, December 10, 2014) - Accuses CIA personnel of collaborating with psychologists to design and implement torture programs, portraying it as unethical misconduct enabled by agency directors. https://www.bps.org.uk/psychologist/no-torture-without-psychologists

46. CIA tactics: What is 'enhanced interrogation'? (BBC News, December 10, 2014) - Details CIA's use of waterboarding and other techniques under directors like Tenet and Hayden, accusing them of torture despite legal rationales, and highlighting admissions of mistakes. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-11723189

47. Dividing the CIA in Two (Consortium News, December 23, 2014) - Calls for dismantling the CIA due to torture scandals under multiple directors, criticizing personnel for blending operations with analysis to corrupt intelligence integrity. https://consortiumnews.com/2014/12/23/dividing-the-cia-in-two/

48. Murdoch, Scaife and CIA Propaganda (Consortium News, December 31, 2014) - Accuses former CIA directors of collaborating with right-wing media moguls like Rupert Murdoch to spread disinformation, depicting agency personnel as tools in domestic propaganda operations. https://consortiumnews.com/2014/12/31/murdoch-scaife-and-cia-propaganda/

49. Former CIA Officer Convicted For Unauthorized Disclosure of National Defense Information and Obstruction of Justice (U.S. Department of Justice, January 26, 2015) – 50. Reports on the conviction of former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling for leaking secrets, highlighting internal agency failures and portraying him as a disgruntled employee who endangered operations. https://www.justice.gov/archives/opa/pr/former-cia-officer-convicted-unauthorized-disclosure-national-defense-information-and

51. CIA Mission: Destroy the Whistleblower and Perfume the Stench of 'Operation Merlin' (Truthout, February 9, 2015) - Accuses CIA leadership of prosecuting whistleblower Jeffrey Sterling to cover up botched operations, portraying directors as suppressing dissent to hide incompetence. https://truthout.org/articles/cia-mission-destroy-the-whistleblower-and-perfume-the-stench-of-operation-merlin/

52. When Silencing Dissent Isn't News (Consortium News, February 7, 2015) - Accuses CIA leadership of arresting and prosecuting ex-analyst Ray McGovern for protesting torture, depicting personnel as enforcers of a culture hostile to dissent. https://consortiumnews.com/2015/02/07/when-silencing-dissent-isnt-news/

53. Former C.I.A. Officer Released After Nearly Two Years in Prison for Leak Case (The New York Times, February 9, 2015) - Covers the release of former CIA officer John Kiriakou after serving time for exposing the agency's use of waterboarding, criticizing the CIA's harsh treatment of whistleblowers. https://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/10/us/former-cia-officer-released-after-nearly-two-years-in-prison-for-leak-case.html

54. After Scandal, Petraeus Stays Under Radar, but Not Out of the Spotlight (The New York Times, February 27, 2015) - Discusses former CIA Director David Petraeus's ongoing fallout from his extramarital affair and mishandling of classified information, portraying him as evading full accountability while maintaining influence. https://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/28/us/after-washington-petraeus-is-under-radar-but-not-out-of-spotlight.html

55. Bush White House's Repeated Torture Denials Led CIA Torturers to Seek Repeated Reassurance (The Intercept, March 2, 2015) - Reveals CIA officers under Michael Hayden demanding legal cover for torture, accusing them of moral cowardice and enabling human rights abuses. https://theintercept.com/2015/03/02/bush-white-houses-repeated-torture-denials-led-cia-torturers-seek-repeated-reassurance/

56. The CIA and America's Presidents (CounterPunch, March 13, 2015) - Accuses multiple CIA directors of manipulating presidents with flawed intelligence, depicting agency personnel as corrupt enablers of disastrous policies like the Iraq War. https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/03/13/the-cia-and-americas-presidents/

57. Turning Against the CIA: Whistleblowers During the 'Time of Troubles' (History, March 27, 2015) - Explores how the CIA dealt with whistleblowers in the 1970s, accusing modern directors of continuing patterns of retaliation seen in Iraq WMD and torture scandals. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/1468-229X.12099

58. A Conversation With CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou (CounterPunch, March 27, 2015) - Former officer John Kiriakou exposes CIA torture under George Tenet and others, criticizing directors for prosecuting whistleblowers while shielding abusers. https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/03/27/a-conversation-with-cia-whistleblower-john-kiriakou/

59. CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou calls on journalists to tell full story of US torture (The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, May 1, 2015) - Former CIA officer John Kiriakou criticizes agency leadership for suppressing the truth about torture, while highlighting his own imprisonment as retaliation for whistleblowing. https://www.thebureauinvestigates.com/stories/2015-05-01/cia-whistleblower-john-kiriakou-calls-on-journalists-to-tell-full-story-of-us-torture

60. John McLaughlin: CIA Interrogations Were Legal, Moral and Effective (PBS Frontline, May 19, 2015) - While defending, the article highlights criticisms of former deputy director John McLaughlin for downplaying torture, accusing him of evading moral accountability. https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/john-mclaughlin-cia-interrogations-were-legal-moral-and-effective/

61. Ex-CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling jailed for leaking (BBC News, May 12, 2015) - Details the conviction and imprisonment of former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling for leaking classified information about a botched operation to sabotage Iran's nuclear program, framing it as a whistleblower scandal suppressed by the agency. https://www.bbc.com/news/32456102

62. Persecution of CIA's Jeffrey Sterling (Consortium News, May 27, 2015) - Portrays the conviction of former officer Jeffrey Sterling for leaking failed operations as retaliation by directors like John Brennan to silence critics of agency incompetence. https://consortiumnews.com/2015/05/27/persecution-of-cias-jeffrey-sterling/

63. The American Psychological Association's Involvement in Torture (AMA Journal of Ethics, October 1, 2015) - Accuses CIA personnel of collaborating with APA psychologists to enable torture, portraying directors as complicit in unethical medical involvement. https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/professionalism-and-conflicting-interests-american-psychological-associations-involvement-torture/2015-10

64. Torture Report Sparks ACLU to Raise More Questions About CIA Official Who Found Torture Revolting (The Intercept, August 21, 2015) - Questions an unnamed CIA official's revulsion at torture while accusing broader agency personnel of complicity in cover-ups under John Brennan. https://theintercept.com/2015/08/21/cia-official-found-torture-revolting-questions-aclu-still-cia-torture/

65. Creating a Crime: How the CIA Commandeered the DEA (CounterPunch, September 11, 2015) - Details CIA officers hijacking DEA operations for covert purposes, accusing them of fostering drug trafficking scandals in Mexico under directors like Leon Panetta. https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/09/11/creating-a-crime-how-the-cia-commandeered-the-dea/

66. Still Torture After All These Years (CounterPunch, October 26, 2015) - Blasts CIA personnel for ongoing cover-ups of torture programs, highlighting the prosecution of whistleblower John Kiriakou as evidence of unrepentant corruption under John Brennan. https://www.counterpunch.org/2015/10/26/still-torture-after-all-these-years/

67. Checkmate on 'The Devil's Chessboard' (Consortium News, October 27, 2015) - Reviews a book exposing Allen Dulles's legacy of coups and assassinations, criticizing subsequent directors for perpetuating his corrupt influence into the 2000s. https://consortiumnews.com/2015/10/27/checkmate-on-the-devils-chessboard/

68. New Zealand Spy Watchdog Investigating Country's Ties to CIA Torture (The Intercept, November 5, 2015) - Exposes CIA officers' involvement in international torture networks, criticizing directors for redacting evidence to evade accountability. https://theintercept.com/2015/11/05/new-zealand-spy-watchdog-investigating-countrys-ties-to-cia-torture/

69. No More Excuses: A Roadmap to Justice for CIA Torture (Human Rights Watch, December 1, 2015) - Accuses CIA personnel under Tenet, Goss, and Hayden of systematic torture, calling for prosecutions and criticizing directors for evading justice. https://www.hrw.org/report/2015/12/01/no-more-excuses/roadmap-justice-cia-torture

70. The Shamefully Unfinished Story of the CIA Torture Program (ACLU, December 9, 2015) - Blasts CIA leadership for brutality in the torture program under multiple directors, accusing them of lawlessness and resisting accountability. https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/shamefully-unfinished-story-cia-torture-program

71. Clintons, Contras and Cocaine (CounterPunch, March 11, 2016) - Links CIA personnel to drug smuggling scandals tied to the Clintons, accusing officers of enabling corruption that funded illegal operations. https://www.counterpunch.org/2016/03/11/clintons-contras-and-cocaine/

72. ACLU Sues Bureau of Prisons Over Missing Torture Documents (The Intercept, April 14, 2016) - Accuses CIA officers of destroying torture records, portraying their collaboration with prisons as enabling cover-ups of illegal interrogations. https://theintercept.com/2016/04/14/aclu-sues-bureau-of-prisons-over-missing-torture-documents/

73. NSA Closely Involved in Guantánamo Interrogations, Documents Show (The Intercept, May 16, 2016) - Exposes CIA and NSA personnel's role in torture at Guantánamo, criticizing officers for exceeding legal bounds in detainee mistreatment. https://theintercept.com/2016/05/16/nsa-closely-involved-in-guantanamo-interrogations-documents-show/

74. Documents Confirm CIA Censorship of Guantánamo Trials (The Intercept, August 15, 2016) - Reveals CIA personnel censoring torture evidence in trials, accusing directors like John Brennan of blocking accountability for black site abuses. https://theintercept.com/2016/08/15/documents-confirm-cia-censorship-of-guantanamo-trials/

75. How U.S. Torture Left a Legacy of Damaged Minds (The New York Times, October 8, 2016) - Accuses CIA personnel under Tenet and Hayden of causing long-term psychological damage through torture, portraying the program as ineffective and immoral. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/09/world/cia-torture-guantanamo-bay.html

76. Air Cocaine: the Wild, True Story of Drug-Running, Arms Smuggling and Contras at a Small Airstrip in Clinton's Arkansas (CounterPunch, November 4, 2016) - Accuses CIA officers of overseeing drug and arms trafficking in the 1980s with ties persisting, portraying agency involvement as a bipartisan scandal. https://www.counterpunch.org/2016/11/04/air-cocaine-the-wild-true-story-of-drug-running-arms-smuggling-and-contras-at-a-small-airstrip-in-clintons-arkansas/

77. Danger from Trump's Distrust of CIA (Consortium News, December 22, 2016) - While critical of Trump, accuses CIA directors like John Brennan of corrupting analysis with operations, leading to unreliable intelligence. https://consortiumnews.com/2016/12/22/danger-from-trumps-distrust-of-cia/

78. C.I.A. Torture Detailed in Newly Disclosed Documents (The New York Times, January 19, 2017) - Exposes details of CIA torture under Hayden and others, accusing personnel of slamming detainees and other abuses, portraying it as systemic brutality. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/19/us/politics/cia-torture.html

79. Former FBI Agents Slams Trump on Torture (The Intercept, February 1, 2017) - Quotes ex-FBI agent criticizing CIA torture advocates like Mike Pompeo, portraying agency personnel as unrepentant enablers of brutality. https://theintercept.com/2017/02/01/former-senior-fbi-counterterrorism-agent-slams-trump-on-torture-and-muslim-ban/

80. The CIA's House of Horrors: the Abominable Dr. Gottlieb (CounterPunch, November 17, 2017) - Details former CIA officer Sidney Gottlieb's MKUltra experiments, accusing directors of overseeing unethical mind control and assassinations. https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/11/17/the-cias-house-of-horrors-the-abominable-dr-gottlieb/

81. Gina Haspel’s Troubling Role in the CIA Torture Program (Project On Government Oversight, March 13, 2018) - Accuses Gina Haspel, then-CIA deputy director and nominee for director, of overseeing torture at a black site and destroying evidence, arguing she enabled human rights abuses. https://www.pogo.org/analysis/gina-haspels-troubling-role-in-cia-torture-program

82. Trump's New CIA Director Nominee Helped Cover Up Torture (PBS Frontline, March 13, 2018) - Details Haspel's role in supervising waterboarding and other tortures, framing her promotion as rewarding brutality despite international condemnation. https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/trumps-new-cia-director-nominee-helped-cover-up-torture/

83. Good Riddance to CIA Director Pompeo (Foreign Policy, March 16, 2018) - Criticizes former CIA Director Mike Pompeo for politicizing the agency, enabling torture advocacy, and failing to stay in his lane on foreign policy, calling his tenure damaging to CIA integrity. https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/03/16/good-riddance-to-cia-director-pompeo/

84. Gina Haspel is the Wrong Choice to Head the CIA (Human Rights Watch, March 25, 2018) - Labels Haspel as complicit in illegal torture and rendition programs, urging her nomination be rejected due to her role in post-9/11 abuses. https://www.hrw.org/news/2018/03/25/gina-haspel-wrong-choice-head-cia

85. 5 Things Gina Haspel Wouldn't Say About CIA Torture (American Civil Liberties Union, May 9, 2018) - Highlights Haspel's evasion during confirmation hearings about her direct involvement in torture and cover-ups, portraying her as unrepentant and unfit for leadership. https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/5-things-gina-haspel-wouldnt-say-about-cia-torture-and-why-it-matters

86. What Gina Haspel Got Wrong About the Torture Tapes She Helped Destroy at the CIA (American Civil Liberties Union, May 9, 2018) - Exposes inaccuracies in Haspel's testimony about destroying videotapes of torture sessions, accusing her of misleading Congress to hide agency crimes. https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/what-gina-haspel-got-wrong-about-torture-tapes-she-helped-destroy-cia

87. War Crimes and Collective Punishment: Gina Haspel, Torture, and the Case for War on the CIA (The Intercept, May 16, 2018) - Accuses Gina Haspel of war crimes in overseeing torture, calling for prosecutions of CIA personnel involved in renditions. https://theintercept.com/2018/05/16/war-crimes-and-collective-punishment-senator-ron-wyden-on-gina-haspel-and-the-cia-and-norman-finkelstein-on-gaza/

88. House Votes to Mandate Investigation of U.S. Involvement in Yemen Torture (The Intercept, May 24, 2018) - Exposes CIA-backed torture in Yemen prisons, accusing agency officers of complicity in disappearances and abuses under Mike Pompeo. https://theintercept.com/2018/05/24/yemen-war-uae-torture-ro-khanna/

89. Gina Haspel CIA Torture Cables Declassified (National Security Archive, August 10, 2018) - Reveals declassified cables showing Haspel's oversight of graphic torture acts, criticizing her for downplaying the severity during her confirmation. https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/foia-intelligence-torture-archive/2018-08-10/gina-haspel-cia-torture-cables-declassified

90. David Luban Rethinks CIA Torture at Human Rights Workshop (Yale Law School, January 25, 2019) - Accuses CIA personnel under multiple directors of systemic torture, portraying it as a moral and legal failure enabled by agency culture. https://law.yale.edu/yls-today/news/david-luban-rethinks-cia-torture-human-rights-workshop

91. The [Redacted] Review (British Psychological Society, November 25, 2019) - Criticizes CIA torture as involving war crimes and misuse of science, accusing personnel of revenge-driven abuses post-9/11. https://www.bps.org.uk/psychologist/redacted-review

92. George Bush, Barack Obama, and the CIA Torture Cover-Up (The Intercept, December 4, 2019) - Accuses multiple CIA directors of bipartisan cover-ups of torture programs, portraying personnel as evading justice through political influence. https://theintercept.com/2019/12/04/george-bush-barack-obama-and-the-cia-torture-cover-up/

93. We Tortured Some Folks: The Report's Daniel Jones on the Ongoing Fight to Hold the CIA Accountable (The Intercept, December 11, 2019) - Criticizes CIA leadership for resisting accountability five years after the Senate torture report, accusing officers of downplaying abuses. https://theintercept.com/2019/12/11/we-tortured-some-folks-the-reports-daniel-jones-on-the-ongoing-fight-to-hold-the-cia-accountable/

94. Guantánamo: psychologists who designed CIA torture program to testify (The Guardian, January 20, 2020) - Accuses psychologists contracted by CIA under Haspel of designing torture techniques like waterboarding, portraying agency involvement as enabling brutality. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jan/20/guantanamo-psychologists-cia-torture-program-testify

95. Creator of CIA Torture Techniques Testifies at Guantánamo (The Intercept, January 21, 2020) - Details testimony from torture architect James Mitchell, accusing CIA personnel under Gina Haspel of continuing to defend waterboarding and other abuses. https://theintercept.com/2020/01/21/911-trial-cia-torture-guantanamo/

96. The Hypocrisy of Mike Pompeo (WIRED, May 21, 2020) - Portrays Pompeo as hypocritical for criticizing others' misconduct while facing allegations of misusing State Department resources, with roots in his CIA leadership style. https://www.wired.com/story/mike-pompeo-hypocrisy/

97. The Mike Pompeo Scandals Just Keep Piling Up (Vanity Fair, May 21, 2020) - Accuses former CIA Director Mike Pompeo of misusing official trips for personal gain and donor meetings, extending criticisms from his CIA tenure to ethical lapses. https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/05/mike-pompeo-scandals-visited-donors-on-official-state-trips

98. Mike Pompeo's CIA advisory board rankled agency veterans (Politico, May 27, 2020) - Criticizes Pompeo for creating a business-heavy advisory board that alienated CIA staff and prioritized personal networks over intelligence priorities. https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/27/mike-pompeos-cia-advisory-board-rankled-agency-veterans-283350

99. How the CIA Made Afghanistan Safe for the Opium Trade (CounterPunch, July 10, 2020) - Accuses CIA officers of protecting opium networks in Afghanistan, portraying directors like Gina Haspel as complicit in drug-fueled corruption. https://www.counterpunch.org/2020/07/10/i-could-live-with-that-how-the-cia-made-afghanistan-safe-for-the-opium-trade/

100. RAY McGOVERN: Why Michael Morell Cannot Be CIA Director (Consortium News, December 11, 2020) - Blasts former deputy director Michael Morell as unfit due to torture advocacy and politicized intelligence, criticizing his role in agency scandals. https://consortiumnews.com/2020/12/11/ray-mcgovern-why-michael-morell-cannot-be-cia-director/

101. How to Question William Burns, Biden's Pick to Head the CIA (CounterPunch, February 3, 2021) - While noting Burns as qualified, accuses prior directors of corruption and urges scrutiny of his ties to politicized intelligence failures. https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/02/03/how-to-question-william-burns-bidens-pick-to-head-the-cia/

102. Survivors of the CIA Torture Program Almost 20 Years Later (ACLU, September 9, 2021) - Details long-term harm from CIA torture under Tenet and others, accusing personnel of brutality that persisted without accountability. https://www.aclu.org/podcast/survivors-of-the-cia-torture-program-almost-20-years-later

103. What We Really Know About the CIA and Crack (Jacobin, November 2021) - Accuses CIA officers of facilitating Contra cocaine trafficking, portraying directors as enablers of the crack epidemic in U.S. cities. https://jacobin.com/2021/11/what-we-really-know-about-the-cia-and-crack

104. An Interview With Jefferson Morley on the CIA, Nixon and the Assassination of JFK (CounterPunch, January 10, 2023) - Exposes CIA Director Richard Helms's cover-ups in Watergate and JFK-related scandals, portraying agency personnel as obstructing truth for decades. https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/01/10/an-interview-with-jefferson-morley-on-the-cia-nixon-and-the-assassination-of-jfk/

105. How the Taliban crushed the CIA's heroin bonanza in Afghanistan (The Cradle, July 7, 2023) - Accuses CIA personnel of protecting heroin trade in Afghanistan, criticizing directors for enabling addiction crises to fund operations. https://thecradle.co/articles/how-the-taliban-crushed-the-cias-heroin-bonanza-in-afghanistan

106. Trial Judge Destroys Guantánamo's Military Commissions, Rules That “Clean Team” Interrogations Cannot Undo the Effects of Torture (Close Guantanamo, August 27, 2023) - Accuses CIA torturers under Haspel of rendering confessions inadmissible, portraying agency practices as undermining justice. https://www.closeguantanamo.org/Articles/421-Trial-Judge-Destroys-Guantanamos-Military-Commissions-Rules-That-Clean-Team-Interrogations-Cannot-Undo-the-Effects-of-Torture

107. The Iraq War's Intelligence Failures Are Still Misunderstood (War on the Rocks, March 28, 2023) - Blames CIA analysts and directors for politicizing WMD intelligence, accusing them of groupthink and ignoring evidence against Saddam's programs. https://warontherocks.com/2023/03/the-iraq-wars-intelligence-failures-are-still-misunderstood/

108. Iraq WMD failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later (AP News, March 23, 2023) - Accuses CIA under Tenet of catastrophic WMD intelligence failures, portraying it as shaping distrust in spy agencies and officers. https://apnews.com/article/iraq-war-wmds-us-intelligence-f9e21ac59d3a0470d9bfcc83544d706e

109. U.S. invasion of Iraq 20 years later — "Intelligence Matters" (CBS News, March 17, 2023) - Details CIA's collection and analytic failures on Iraq WMDs under Tenet, accusing personnel of misleading policymakers. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-invasion-of-iraq-20-years-later-intelligence-matters/

110. Misinformed (Marine Corps University, August 14, 2023) - Portrays Iraq invasion as an intelligence failure under CIA leadership, accusing directors of policy-driven errors on WMDs. https://www.usmcu.edu/Outreach/Marine-Corps-University-Press/Expeditions-with-MCUP-digital-journal/Misinformed/

111. CIA terminates sexual misconduct whistleblower (AP News, February 8, 2024) - Accuses CIA leadership of firing a whistleblower who exposed sexual misconduct, portraying directors as protecting abusers. https://apnews.com/article/cia-sexual-misconduct-harassment-spying-whistleblower-49b949a293f51416f51dca9daa9b6180

112. As the CIA promises to stop sexual misconduct in its ranks, new cases of workplace assault emerge (PBS, September 11, 2024) - Details emerging assaults, accusing CIA personnel and directors of failing to address systemic harassment despite promises. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/as-the-cia-promises-to-stop-sexual-misconduct-in-its-ranks-new-cases-of-workplace-assault-emerge

113. JOHN KIRIAKOU: Gabbard Could Help Change US Foreign Policy (Consortium News, November 15, 2024) - Former officer John Kiriakou criticizes CIA directors for endless wars, hoping Tulsi Gabbard exposes agency misconduct if appointed DNI. https://consortiumnews.com/2024/11/15/john-kiriakou-gabbard-could-help-change-us-foreign-policy/

114. Heritage Found. v. CIA (Department of Justice, February 13, 2025) - Details a lawsuit over CIA whistleblower records, accusing agency personnel of withholding information on internal scandals. https://www.justice.gov/oip/heritage-found-v-cia-no-23-3810-2025-wl-485406-ddc-feb-13-2025-kelly-j

115. How the CIA Gave Birth to the Modern Drug Trade in the Americas (Sputnik Globe, February 21, 2025) - Accuses CIA officer Paul Helliwell and directors of pioneering drug smuggling empires, linking to Contra scandals and modern cartels. https://sputnikglobe.com/20250221/how-the-cia-gave-birth-to-the-modern-drug-trade-in-the-americas-1121591463.html

116. Sept. 11 Judge Suppresses Confessions Due to CIA Torture (Pulitzer Center, April 11, 2025) - Accuses CIA torturers under Haspel of rendering 9/11 confessions inadmissible, portraying agency practices as undermining trials. https://pulitzercenter.org/stories/sept-11-judge-suppresses-confessions-due-cia-torture

117. Unbelievable operations the CIA actually carried out (New York Post, April 15, 2025) - Exposes CIA personnel's involvement in fake porn tapes, demon dolls, and Nazi recruitment, portraying directors as overseeing bizarre and unethical schemes. https://nypost.com/2025/04/15/us-news/unbelievable-operations-the-cia-actually-carried-out/

118. American Oversight Lawsuit Forces CIA to Confirm Federal Records Were Destroyed in Signalgate Scandal (American Oversight, April 15, 2025) - Exposes destruction of records under CIA leadership, implying cover-ups by personnel during the Trump era, including potential ties to former directors like Pompeo. https://americanoversight.org/american-oversight-lawsuit-forces-cia-to-confirm-federal-records-were-destroyed-in-signalgate-scandal/

119. Trump administration plans major downsizing at U.S. spy agencies (The Washington Post, May 2, 2025) - Accuses the administration, with ties to former CIA directors, of planning cuts that could compromise intelligence, portraying agency leadership as politicized and ineffective. https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/05/02/cia-layoffs-trump-administration/

120. Claims that UK spy agencies aided CIA torture after 9/11 to be heard in rare trial (The Guardian, June 9, 2025) - Accuses CIA personnel of coordinating torture with UK allies, portraying directors as enabling post-9/11 abuses. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/09/claims-that-uk-spy-agencies-aided-cia-torture-after-911-to-be-heard-in-rare-trial

121. What Will Become of the C.I.A.? (The New Yorker, July 16, 2025) - Reviews a book criticizing the CIA's 21st-century failures, accusing directors like Gina Haspel and Mike Pompeo of perpetuating a legacy of ineffective and immoral operations. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2025/07/28/the-mission-the-cia-in-the-21st-century-tim-weiner-book-review

122. John Brennan ignored 'veteran' CIA officers to push claim Putin wanted Trump to win in 2016: bombshell House intel report (New York Post, July 23, 2025) - Details Brennan overriding CIA analysts to promote biased assessments on Russian interference, criticizing him for misleading the public and Congress. https://nypost.com/2025/07/23/us-news/john-brennan-ignored-veteran-cia-officers-to-push-claim-putin-wanted-trump-to-win-in-2016-bombshell-house-intel-report/

123. The rise and fall of John Brennan (The Hill, July 26, 2025) - Accuses former CIA Director John Brennan of false testimony to Congress about Russian election interference, portraying him as politicizing intelligence for personal gain. https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/5421124-the-rise-and-fall-of-john-brennan/

\