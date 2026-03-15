Record V2K with Clear Sound

The gov’t criminals are broadcasting V2K at many Targeted Individuals. Professor James Lin at the University of Illinois, wrote a textbook on the V2K technology and how it works. Here is a method to get a clean & clear audio recording of the voices.

*Thanks to Grok.

Step 1. Determine what frequency is being

used. GQ EMF-390 (about $100) placed next to your ear, when you have active V2K. Note the frequency being used.

Equipment Needed

To capture and demodulate the voice signals in the 300-700 Hz range, which are broadcast at around 430 MHz (for example) using amplitude modulation (AM), you’ll need the following basic setup.

V2K has been measured at 430, 638 - 641 MHz, & 660 - 680 MHz. Another TI has measured the V2K at 473 - 478 MHz. So you will need to determine what is being used.

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Receiver : A device capable of tuning to 430 MHz with sufficient bandwidth. Affordable options include: RTL-SDR dongle (e.g., RTL2832U-based, like NooElec NESDR or generic models; covers ~24 MHz to 1.7 GHz, costs $20-50). More advanced: HackRF One or ADALM-PLUTO for better sensitivity and wider capabilities (costs $100-300+). Ensure it supports USB connection to your computer and has a sample rate of at least 2 MS/s for clear demodulation.

Antenna : A UHF antenna tuned for 430 MHz to receive the signal effectively. Simple option: A quarter-wave whip antenna (about 17 cm long for 430 MHz) or a dipole. Better: A directional Yagi antenna for stronger signals if the source is distant. Connect via SMA or appropriate coaxial cable (e.g., RG-58) to minimize loss.

Computer : A Windows, Linux, or macOS machine with USB ports and decent processing power (at least 4 GB RAM, modern CPU to handle real-time processing without lag). Software: Free tools like SDR# (for Windows), GQRX (for Linux/macOS), or CubicSDR (cross-platform). For advanced analysis, use GNU Radio (open-source, scriptable).

Optional Accessories : Low-noise amplifier (LNA) if signals are weak (e.g., for distant broadcasts). Bandpass filter for 430 MHz to reduce interference from nearby frequencies. Headphones or speakers for audio output, or recording software like Audacity for post-processing the 300-700 Hz tones. Coaxial adapters if your SDR and antenna connectors don’t match (e.g., SMA to BNC).



Total beginner setup cost: Around $200 -$250.

Step-by-Step Guide to Capture and Demodulate

AM modulation as specified (common for voice or tone transmissions in amateur radio). The process involves tuning to the carrier frequency (430 MHz), demodulating to extract the baseband audio, and then focusing on the 300-700 Hz range. These low frequencies might be tones for control signals, telemetry, or sub-audible communication—after demodulation, you can filter or analyze them.

Set Up Hardware: Connect the antenna to the SDR’s RF input.

Plug the SDR into your computer’s USB port.

Install any required drivers: For RTL-SDR, use Zadig (Windows) to install WinUSB drivers. Linux/macOS often detect it automatically. Install and Launch Software: Download and install your chosen SDR software (e.g., SDR# from airspy.com).

Launch the software and select your SDR device as the source.

Configure the sample rate: Start with 2.048 MS/s for good resolution without overwhelming your CPU. Tune to the Frequency: Set the center frequency to 430 MHz (or slightly offset if you know the exact carrier).

Adjust the RF gain: Start at 20-30 dB and increase until the signal appears without overloading (watch for distortion in the spectrum).

Set the bandwidth: For AM audio, use 5-10 kHz to capture the modulated sidebands without excess noise. Configure Demodulation: Select AM (Amplitude Modulation) mode in the software’s demodulator panel.

Enable audio output: Route it to your computer’s speakers or a virtual audio cable if recording.

The demodulated output will be the baseband audio, including your 300-700 Hz tones. AM demodulation extracts the envelope of the carrier, recovering the modulating signal directly. Capture and Process the Audio: Monitor the waterfall/spectrum display for the signal at 430 MHz—it should show as a peak with sidebands if modulated.

If the signal is present, you’ll hear (or see in a spectrogram) the low-frequency tones. Since 300-700 Hz is below typical voice range (300-3000 Hz), it might sound like hums or beeps.

Use built-in filters: Apply a low-pass filter at ~800 Hz and high-pass at ~200 Hz to isolate the 300-700 Hz band and reduce noise.

Record the audio: Use the software’s recording feature or pipe it to Audacity. In Audacity, you can further analyze with FFT (Fast Fourier Transform) to confirm frequencies in the 300-700 Hz range. Troubleshooting and Optimization: No signal? Check antenna orientation, elevation, or try a different location (UHF is line-of-sight). Scan nearby frequencies (±10 kHz) for offsets.

Interference? Use squelch to mute noise, or a notch filter for strong local signals.

For automated/scripted capture: Use GNU Radio to build a flowgraph—tune to 430 MHz, apply AM demodulator block, then a bandpass filter for 300-700 Hz, and save to WAV file.

Legal note: Ensure you’re not decoding encrypted or private signals; this setup is for open broadcasts.

This method should work for real-time listening or recording. If the modulation isn’t pure AM (e.g., if it’s SSB or FM with tones), you may need to switch modes—test by listening for clarity. For more advanced setups, explore Python libraries like rtl-sdr or PyAudio for custom scripts.

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Distinguished Professor James Lin.

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