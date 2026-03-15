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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
5h

If you have problems setting it up - just ask Grok. He will guide you thru the whole setup and testing, even if you have dumb questions. We need people with V2K to get some clean and clear recordings.

Bonus: Once your setup is complete - it is portable. You can play your V2K live, in front of a Judge and Jury.

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Alex Akindele's avatar
Alex Akindele
5h

Can anyone try this and get back to us T.i? 🙏

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