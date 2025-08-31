That Gangstalking Show is back!

Doug brings his listeners on an interview with Michelle Stadler, Targeted Individual.

https://www.youtube.com/@ThatGangStalkingShow

For Latest News about Targeted Action 2025

Watch the Gavel on Wednesday at 3pm Central time.

For the latest news about Targeted Action 2025

Where to meet?

Times/Locations?

Comparing DEW Protection

We compare a migraine gel cap ($30) to a lead shielding cap ($70), used by radiologists and technicians. Both of these caps can provide some shielding to Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). This comparison may not be relevant to all situations, but it does compare the shielding effectiveness by measuring the signal reduction. Note that neither cap can block a scalar wave, but it can reduce the surrounding field of charged particles.

To compare the effectiveness, we measured frequencies between 1 to 3 GHz. We used a TinySA Signal Analyzer.

TinySA Ultra Spectrum Analyzer, 4.0 Inch 100kHz to 5.3GHz

These are about $100 online.

Both caps showed a significant reduction in microwave frequencies, around 20 dBm. (A larger negative number equals higher shielding effectiveness)

The baseline without shielding was -58.8 dBm

The .5mm lead cap measured -77.6 dBm

The gel cap measured -77.8 dBm

Both caps used together measured -85.3 dBm

See our prior newsletters on using a signal analyzer.

