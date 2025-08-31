Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
1h

TJ recommends using paper towels or a thin cloth rag on your head, to minimize cleaning of the cap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Best Stadler's avatar
Michelle Best Stadler
2hEdited

Thank you so much for sharing my interview on That Gang Stalking Show.

In this interview I give my testimony of being kidnapped on December 9, 2021 and the deepstate, psychiatric torture and fraud used against me to steal my identity and potentially sell me into sex trafficking or have me killed…

Everything that I have been through is so humiliating, but I am hoping to give a voice to the millions of other women who are being sexually assaulted, terrorized, tortured, entrapped and trafficked so we can finally get justice! #metoo

Please listen and share!

And if you’re able to, please donate to help me survive while I jump through numerous hoops to get my short-term disability Insurance backpay and SSDI as well as find safe housing while being subjected to the most inhumanely, cruel torture!

Below is a link to my #GoFundMe fundraising campaign with more information on my life as an #MKUltra #Survivor

If you’re able to donate to help me and prefer Cashapp my cashtag is

$IndianaGirlMama

Thanks again, god bless!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-indianagirlmama-targeted-victim-survival-fund/cl/s?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c-amp17_tc&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_US&attribution_id=sl%3Adc35d467-0d43-4980-9768-4cf8dd892f24&ts=1756686563

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture