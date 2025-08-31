That Gangstalking Show is back!
Doug brings his listeners on an interview with Michelle Stadler, Targeted Individual.
Comparing DEW Protection
We compare a migraine gel cap ($30) to a lead shielding cap ($70), used by radiologists and technicians. Both of these caps can provide some shielding to Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). This comparison may not be relevant to all situations, but it does compare the shielding effectiveness by measuring the signal reduction. Note that neither cap can block a scalar wave, but it can reduce the surrounding field of charged particles.
To compare the effectiveness, we measured frequencies between 1 to 3 GHz. We used a TinySA Signal Analyzer.
TinySA Ultra Spectrum Analyzer, 4.0 Inch 100kHz to 5.3GHz
These are about $100 online.
Both caps showed a significant reduction in microwave frequencies, around 20 dBm. (A larger negative number equals higher shielding effectiveness)
The baseline without shielding was -58.8 dBm
The .5mm lead cap measured -77.6 dBm
The gel cap measured -77.8 dBm
Both caps used together measured -85.3 dBm
Thanks to Armando for these measurements. Visit TargetSourceLLC.com for products that may help you with the effects of V2K, RNM, and other issues. There are positive reviews from many Targeted Individuals.
TJ recommends using paper towels or a thin cloth rag on your head, to minimize cleaning of the cap.
Thank you so much for sharing my interview on That Gang Stalking Show.
In this interview I give my testimony of being kidnapped on December 9, 2021 and the deepstate, psychiatric torture and fraud used against me to steal my identity and potentially sell me into sex trafficking or have me killed…
Everything that I have been through is so humiliating, but I am hoping to give a voice to the millions of other women who are being sexually assaulted, terrorized, tortured, entrapped and trafficked so we can finally get justice! #metoo
Please listen and share!
And if you’re able to, please donate to help me survive while I jump through numerous hoops to get my short-term disability Insurance backpay and SSDI as well as find safe housing while being subjected to the most inhumanely, cruel torture!
Below is a link to my #GoFundMe fundraising campaign with more information on my life as an #MKUltra #Survivor
If you’re able to donate to help me and prefer Cashapp my cashtag is
$IndianaGirlMama
Thanks again, god bless!
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-indianagirlmama-targeted-victim-survival-fund/cl/s?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c-amp17_tc&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_US&attribution_id=sl%3Adc35d467-0d43-4980-9768-4cf8dd892f24&ts=1756686563