To inform the WORLD that there is an illegal program known as Gang Stalking.

2. To help Targeted Individuals understand the program and how to mitigate the effects of the harassment.

The Chosen Heroes - 3pm Sunday (CST) - LIVE, (4pm EST, 1pm PST)

New Podcast - 3pm Sundays. “The Chosen Heroes” with Melissa Miller.

Melissa was born and raised in Houston, Texas, USA. Her targeting began in 2012 after being a whistleblower, while employed at a corrupt private business in Houston. Her professional career includes various industries working in Human Resources as an analyst and backend administrator for HR systems. Melissa's analytic skills assisted her in identifying patterns within the targeting programs and developing daily tools to mitigate the attacks.

The targeting led Melissa on a spiritual quest. God revealed to her, that if she got to the root of what the targeting program was using to harm her, then it would become powerless over her. This led Melissa to conduct vast studies on the following topics:

Physiological warfare/manipulation

Trauma

Self empowerment

Energy healing

Restoring well-being by reprogramming the mind

Positivity to manifest a new reality

Activating the body to heal itself through meditation, supplements, detox and dietary changes

Melissa's spiritual journey led her to become an Ordained Minister, Reiki Master, Holographic Sound Healer, Oneness Deeksha Giver and she has been initiated with the Nine Rites of Munay-Ki.

Melissa has a passion for assisting others with guidance and tools to heal within. It's her soul's purpose and calling to help our community. Each life can begin anew while being targeted. Each person has the power to reclaim their life, mind and body.

FBI warns - stop making threats against cell towers and military

While we agree that cell towers are involved with most of the Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) attacks, Targeted Justice does not have any association with this group or Mr Meyer.

Targeted Justice does not advocate for violence of any kind.

Nor do we intend to threaten anyone.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fbi-warns-extremist-post-election-to-stop-making-threats-against-cell-towers-and-military/ar-AA1tG3vH

Does Jelly Roll have V2K?

Popular country singer Jelly Roll -

He has publicly stated his support for Targeted Individuals.

Jelly Roll lyrics to “I Am Not Okay”

I woke up today

I almost stayed in bed

Had the devil on my back

And voices in my head

I'm not okay

But it's all gonna be alright

We Need International Podcasters:

