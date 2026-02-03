https://rumble.com/v755lvo-tj-newsletter-02.01.26.html?

Shaun has been creating the weekly update videos - which are very helpful to the TI community. You can also see Shaun’s appearance in the documentary - “Cognitive Liberty.” Please comment below and let him know his work is appreciated.

/

Podcasts & Conference Calls

Week of February 1, 2026

/



Wednesday



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

/

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

/

Saturday -

Conscious Intention

Join us each Saturday at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles)

Close your eyes, still your mind, and repeat one of these positive affirmations for 5 -10 minutes each Saturday. You can use your own affirmation, if you prefer. Do this daily to see rapid results.

1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.

/

Sunday, January 25th



India TI Group Conference Call

Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice

A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.

Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)

Please join according to your local time zone.

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk

/

More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

/

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

/

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

/