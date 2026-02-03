Thank you, Shaun!
Podcasts & Conference calls
https://rumble.com/v755lvo-tj-newsletter-02.01.26.html?
https://rumble.com/v755lvo-tj-newsletter-02.01.26.html?
Shaun has been creating the weekly update videos - which are very helpful to the TI community. You can also see Shaun’s appearance in the documentary - “Cognitive Liberty.” Please comment below and let him know his work is appreciated.
/
Podcasts & Conference Calls
Week of February 1, 2026
/
Wednesday
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
8 PM Eastern /7 PM Central (NOTE THE NEW TIME)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
/
Saturday -
Conscious Intention
Join us each Saturday at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles)
Close your eyes, still your mind, and repeat one of these positive affirmations for 5 -10 minutes each Saturday. You can use your own affirmation, if you prefer. Do this daily to see rapid results.
1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.
/
Sunday, January 25th
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk
/
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
/
Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
/
Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
/
Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
/
Thank you Shawn. It takes a real one to do what you do.
vítima de crimes psicotrônicos vitima da V2K armaTa controlando meu corpo com algum tipo de tecnologia do espaço abusando minha boca do espaço aéreo
eles usa expressão passa o cano nele ai controla meu corpo do espaço aéreo meus pensamentos com ação mental rafaelnunesreis611@gmail.com