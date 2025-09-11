FBI Headquarters - at the main entrance where cars drive in.

THANK YOU!

TJ would like to thank all of the volunteers and members that made Targeted Action 2025 a big success.

We rallied at the Lincoln Memorial. We rallied at the Jefferson Memorial. We did banners and flyers at FBI headquarters and DOJ headquarters. We went to many meetings with Congressmen and Senators. We distributed hundreds of flyers on Embassy Row, where more than 100 international embassies are located (Massachusetts Ave) - to help TI’s in foreign countries. We rallied at the White House Executive Office Building, where the President’s closest advisors have an office. We proved that TI’s can safely visit Washington DC and make a difference. You can do it too! No one was arrested. No one was a victim of street crime - thanks to the National Guard. /

Across from the White House Executive Office Building (17th at F Street)

Across from Dept of Justice (DOJ) Headquarters

FBI Headquarters

National Mall registration

Jefferson Memorial

