Thanks to Shaun for sharing this video.

Are you interested in volunteering for TJ?

Contacts us at TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

Tell us about your skill set and the things you would like to do.

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Podcasts & Conference Calls

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Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm

Conscious Intention & Prayer

Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. - Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.

For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.

Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin

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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you.

1. The targeting program has ended. We are now free.

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Join our Digital Warriors online!

Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

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Wednesdays

TI HELP NOW

https://tihelpnow.com/

tihelpnow@gmail.com

Daymond "Chief" Jones - Over 40 Years of Serving God and Country

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CDT / 6:00 PM PDT

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

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🎧 Wednesday (Biweekly) – New Day & Time

Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call)

This bi-weekly Victory Thru V2K support call offers a supportive space for individuals experiencing V2K to connect, share experiences, and encourage one another.

Time: 7 PM EDT / 6 PM CDT / 5 PM MDT / 4 PM PDT

Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall



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Fridays



THE GAVEL

Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

Please consider a donation:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

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Saturdays

Southern Cross Searchers

This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.



“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.

-Helene



Saturdays

7pm Melbourne

9pm New Zealand



Ways To Join:

Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia

Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand

Access Code: 4647797#



OR



Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

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Saturday (last Saturday of month)

SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs



APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES

Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting

Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice

Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.

Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.

SABADO/ 2pm EST

SATURDAY 2pm EST

Featuring:

Javier – Argentina

Horacio – Chile

Mariana – Mexico

Ana – Washington, D.C.

Miguel – California

¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!

Watch on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?

Watch on X:

[Link coming soon]



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Sunday



India TI Group Conference Call

Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice

A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.

Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)

Please join according to your local time zone.

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: piyush.goel@posteo.in



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More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

https://tievents.org/

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COLORADO TIs MEET UP

For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:

Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me

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TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

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Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

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Gifts & Tshirts

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Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA;

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

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