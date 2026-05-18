Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie Gilchrist's avatar
Stephanie Gilchrist
2h

Each time I click on the video by Shaun there is no sound. There is no ‘unmute button’ so I believe the sound is purposely muted. I tried to find the video outside of Targeted Justice to watch it, but cannot find it. I have not received Shaun’s weekly Human Microbes email for about 2 month now. That has been Sabotaged too. I think what you’re doing is great Shaun! I am praying for you!🙏

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture