[youtu.be/B--3WdBrbAc]

The story of Ted Gunderson is compelling because it shows a man that stood up to tremendous pressure. He was a man of integrity. He retired as the head of the Los Angeles Office of the FBI, with 700 agents under him.

At approximately 26 minutes - Gunderson states the entire program is controlled by the CIA.

CAUTION: Some of this content is disturbing. Not suitable for children.

/

Ted Gunderson’s sworn affidavit used in Labella v. FBI.

This affidavit can be used in any U.S. courtroom under the hearsay exception - because he is now dead.

pdf available on our KEY EVIDENCE tab.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/key-evidence.html

/

PLEASE make your donation for the rally!

Dear TIs:

Just a little note to touch base with you to let you know we are working hard on planning the greatest TI event there has ever been.

The planning that this event entails goes beyond banners and flyers: we need to hire transportation to venues, security, and plan for the rally and dinner Thursday. To ensure a success, we need an accurate head count. This is important to make the event a huge success. Please take the time today to make your donation.

We received many registrations, but not the donation. If you made the payment, please send us a screenshot of the receipt.

On August 1st, the registration is $35.00. On August 15, it goes to $45.

This is the payment link: https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

Use Invoice Code 001

/

You can get event shirts here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

We will post updates on the activities here:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

We look forward to meeting you in this crucial event in our quest for freedom.

Best,

The Targeted Justice Team

/

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Cost to REGISTER is a $25 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice

After August 1st, registration is $35.

After August 15th, registration is $45.

Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.

You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.

Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.

/

216+ people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice?

/

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex, or comments about skin color.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/