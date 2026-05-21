Hundreds of pages in the Epstein Files documenting the use of directed energy weapons and mind control technology. We need some volunteers to start compiling all of this information. Can you help? This evidence can likely help court cases and lawsuits, worldwide.

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Links for the Epstein Files

DOJ Disclosures section: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/doj-disclosures (includes data sets with individual PDFs, e.g., Data Set 1: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/doj-disclosures/data-set-1-files and similar for other sets up to at least 12) FBI Vault (older FOIA-released files): https://vault.fbi.gov/jeffrey-epstein

Contains 22 PDF parts (viewable online): House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Disclosures: Released 33,295+ pages of DOJ-provided Epstein records (Sep 2025). Backup Dropbox archive available on their release page: https://oversight.house.gov/release/oversight-committee-releases-epstein-records-provided-by-the-department-of-justice/. Specific early phases (e.g., evidence lists, flight logs from U.S. v. Maxwell): Linked from DOJ press releases, such as https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-pamela-bondi-releases-first-phase-declassified-epstein-files.

Giuffre v. Maxwell Civil Case (2024 Unsealed Documents)These are the ~900+ pages often referred to as the initial “Epstein documents list”:

Full docket and documents: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/4355835/giuffre-v-maxwell/ (free public access to the case file).

Consolidated 943-page batch on DocumentCloud: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24253264-epstein-documents-943-pages/.

Additional Public Resources

Other FOIA releases (e.g., CBP records): https://www.cbp.gov/document/foia-record/jeffrey-epstein-records(multiple large PDFs).

Third-party curated/searchable archives exist (e.g., via libraries or OSINT projects mentioned in public guides), but official government sites above are the authoritative sources.

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Grok can help

Grok can help you search for specific words: targeting, targeted individual, directed energy weapon, mind control, V2K, voices, etc.

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David Wilcock was likely a Targeted Individual

https://emails.ascensionworks.tv/w/Id2KpUhU1M0UoHIaPcjHwQ/KOEPpYUuE4T8nT9bE3EETQ/jS2lUTmmYH3BVglNvGQWJg

Statements and emails by David strongly suggest he was a Targeted Individual.

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The TI ONE VOICE DECLARATION PLATFORM

created by Stephane van der Aa

Updates about the development of the TI ONE VOICE platform ICATOR is supporting, Stephane. 230 signatories today!

If you have not already done so, please connect to the platform at

https://onevoice.witysk.org/

and / or email Stephane at stepvda@gmail.com for more information.

Recently, the mailing platform of the ONE VOICE tool has also permitted ICATOR to raise awareness for ICATOR’s work and remote influencing technology victims’ concerns with several European politicians, who have contacted ICATOR expressing interest in our cause and declaring their intent of disseminating our information.

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Not Targeted Justice! On TikTok

Fake TikTok Account

https://www.tiktok.com/@realtargetedjustice

This is not Targeted Justice. We do not own or control this account. They are illegally using our logo and pretending to be us.

We previously had an account on TikTok, but they kept banning, blocking, and censoring us.

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Here is our list of accounts:

Web: http://Targetedjustice.com

X: https://x.com/TargetedJustice

Substack: https://targetedjustice.substack.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@TargetedJustice

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/realtargetedjustice/

Locals: https://targetedjustice.locals.com

Printify: http://targeted-justice.printify.me

Linkedin:

https://linkedin.com/in/targeted-justice-8513172b2/

Truth Social:

https://truthsocial.com/@TargetedJustice

FB: https://facebook.com/profile.php?id

=61555981116703

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