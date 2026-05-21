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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
9h

ZJewish inflation destroys earth as GOYIM slave human chattel commute hundreds of miles to work sleep deprived while armies fighting bankers wars blow up each other's oil tankers.

TBH 1930s reaction to this same Jewish inflation

Caused World War II also bad for environment

All wars are bankers wars

Bolshevik revolution was ZJewish 1917

Earth has one disease: ZJews

Jews owned and piloted the slave ships, bought blacks in Africa then sold blacks to America

Slavery is ZJewish

ZJewish Zionist Jewish

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Pammicakes1's avatar
Pammicakes1
11h

I was wondering who developed these technologies/programs? Dr. Duncan, Dr. Giordano? The Nazi Scientists from Operation Paperclip?

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