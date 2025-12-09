Richard Lighthouse asks all TI’s to please consider a donation to Targeted Justice.

You can make this your Christmas wish to Targeted Individuals everywhere.

Thank you

and

Merry Christmas!

/

Guest Editor - J.A.

I Need a Reacher!

When I was first targeted I said this many times. My parents loved reading thrillers and had several of Lee Child’s books. Jack Reacher is an antihero with a conscience. He’s a former Military Police investigator who now wanders the United States, where he occasionally gets drawn in to someone else’s conflict, someone who needs his help.

Reacher is a big man, tall and imposing, just like the author who writes him. I saw Lee Child once at a book signing, and he commanded attention from everyone in the room. Incidentally, that’s how I knew that the Tom Cruise movie gamble wouldn’t pay off. Child writes himself, and that guy is larger than life. Literally.

I remember once thinking to myself that these scenarios were so unlikely. How on earth did an ordinary someone in a small town in the Midwest cross paths with gangsters who had government connections? There was certainly nothing like that in our little town in Nebraska.

How wrong I was.

A few years later I was awake at 3:00 a.m. and looked out a window as I was passing through the living room. I lived in the country, with my closest neighbor a quarter of a mile away. It was March of 2022, and I had a herd of deer in my yard every night, so I liked to look out and see what they were up to.

That night, however, there were no deer. But there were vehicles in my pasture. Four of them. That was weird. As I watched, two people got out of every vehicle with flashlights in hand and lined up in the field. Then I heard the plane. It landed perfectly in one try on the dirt. I come from a family of pilots, so I knew immediately the kind of skill that would require in the dark. The plane stayed on the ground for thirty minutes, then took off again. Three of the four vehicles left immediately. The last one stayed until its owners finished flying a drone over the area.

The next day I tried to puzzle out why a pilot would land in a field when there was a perfectly flat and straight and almost always empty highway parallel to it? Not an emergency landing then. Not to mention our little airport was just a mile away. I could see the beacon from my house. It didn’t make sense…unless something illegal was going on.

I started watching at night. They were there like clockwork at 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. The same steps unfolded every time. The two tasked with the drone surveillance spent all night there, from about 8:30 to 5:30. The others came and went.

I called the police. I was certain they would investigate and deal with it. I would let them know when I saw them in the field, and they would pursue it. I didn’t feel threatened at all by it. Until someone figured out I was the one calling the police.

That night it sounded like there were twenty people stomping on my roof. I’d had fat raccoons chasing each other on my roof before and gotten a big kick out of it. These animals were of the human variety. Another night, someone shut off the power to my house. People would walk up and pound on my bedroom windows when I was trying to sleep.

Soon the break-ins started. I installed surveillance equipment that they hacked. Before they hacked it, I got a video of the vehicles hiding when the sheriff’s deputy pulled onto my land, and the vehicles coming back out again when he left. I installed sensors on the windows. One day I noticed that someone had poured sand into them, rendering them useless. My doors suddenly became too small to fit their frames, inches shaved off and then put back up. Small things disappeared or were moved or broken overnight. The deer stayed away for good, and my outdoor cats were always hiding. None of us felt safe.

It was at this time that the police asked me to stop calling them. They told my family I was delusional. My family believed them.

So there I was. In the country, living alone. In a house that seemed to have gaping holes that these criminals just walked through. And neither the police nor my family would help me.

I needed a Reacher.

I needed a guy who spoke these people’s language. Who could scare them away for good. Who could corroborate what I had seen and clear my name and reassure everyone that I hadn’t gone crazy.

That’s not what happened. No one came to save me.

I sold the home I loved that had belonged to my grandparents and moved away. The harassment followed me across the state.Finally I did some research. What I learned was shocking. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were reporting experiences like mine. A majority of them were single women who lived alone. Many were whistleblowers. Of those, many had denounced trafficking-type activities, human and drugs. And the police had refused to help them.

When I found Targeted Justice, I learned something huge. No one was coming to save me, but I could save myself. That is true for all of us in this program. We must save ourselves first, becoming survivors, and then help others, becoming warriors. If we do not, this sick cycle of criminality will continue.

Rather than beating them through violence, as Reacher would, we beat them by not giving up, by getting out of bed every day and making them regret choosing us, by not being afraid, by petitioning government leaders, by filing lawsuits, by speaking with anyone who will listen, by protesting in person in DC.

Fighting like that is legal and nonviolent and very effective, because exposure is the greatest enemy of a secret Unacknowledged Special Access program.

Yes, Reacher might have fixed my problem, but hundreds of thousands of Americans would still be surveilled, harassed, and attacked. Only we can fix that. Let’s save ourselves.

