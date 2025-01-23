Targeted Veterans - Conference Call tonight
These veterans have unique experiences and no one is better able to support them, than other veterans. We want your input. Hosted by Veteran Jeremy.
On the new X Space. Tonight at 8pm Central time, 9pm Eastern, 6pm Pacific.
https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1YpKkllzkbwGj
Please join us.
Track down criminal FBI Agents
Help us track down the FBI Agents in your city & state.
We will need them for the upcoming criminal trials & prosecutions. According to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) - all Non-Investigative Subjects (NIS) were selected by the FBI Field Offices. That means all Targeted Individuals in the United States were placed on the TSDB by FBI Field Offices, using the Standard Nomination Form.
Find on Linkedin.com - currently showing 9,300 results currently at the FBI.
Especially look for the key words “JTTF” or “Counterterrorism” in their profiles.
Narrow this down to your city and state.
Make screenshots or copy and paste the text. We will need the names for subpoenas.
In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.
- - Dwight D. Eisenhower
VOLUNTEERS
We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?
Write to TJustice2@proton.me
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
